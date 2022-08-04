"Destroyed" Families burned out of apartments finally get access to possessions after News10NBC story

Read on www.whec.com
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
Extensive search for man who went missing in CNY lake unsuccessful
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- An extensive search for a man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Canandaigua Lake was unsuccessful Friday afternoon. Around 1:39 p.m., deputies received reports that an adult man jumped into Canandaigua Lake off a boat and did not resurface, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
Syracuse apartment fire leaves mother and daughter and other residents left without a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon that left over a dozen residents displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building at Clarendon Heights Apartments on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road. "As soon as the firefighters opened up the doors at the fire station,...
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
House fire on Lyell Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on Lyell Avenue Friday morning. Fire officials say they responded to the report of a house fire at 445 Lyell Avenue at 8:47 a.m. First arriving companies were on location within three minutes and reported smoke and fire showing from a 2.5-story vacant home. Three hose lines were utilized to get the fire under control.
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident
WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital
SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
Five-year-old dead, six injured, after car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — A child was killed and six other people seriously injured in a crash along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott Thursday. According to New York State Police, seven people were inside a pickup truck around 5:00 p.m. when the driver lost control. The truck left the roadway and rolled, landing […]
Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
Canandaigua Police seek public assistance identifying vehicle that struck bicyclist
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Police Department is attempting to identify a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in July. The incident happened at the intersection of South Main Street at Eastern Blvd on July 11 at 5:13 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black SUV last observed traveling east on Eastern Blvd.
Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call
Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
Corning man charged with murdering woman in her apartment
One Corning man is in jail after police said he murdered a woman in her apartment, stole her car, and drove across the county early Friday morning, according to Corning Police.
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
