Macedon, NY

"Destroyed" Families burned out of apartments finally get access to possessions after News10NBC story

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago
Big Frog 104

Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region

A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
WOLCOTT, NY
Macedon, NY
Macedon, NY
Crime & Safety
Macedon, NY
Accidents
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire on Lyell Avenue Friday morning. Fire officials say they responded to the report of a house fire at 445 Lyell Avenue at 8:47 a.m. First arriving companies were on location within three minutes and reported smoke and fire showing from a 2.5-story vacant home. Three hose lines were utilized to get the fire under control.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident

WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
WOLCOTT, NY
cnycentral.com

Multi-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

SYRACUSE, NY — Three people were taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on I-81 North near I-690 on Saturday morning. Syracuse Police say that around 5:30am one vehicle was driving against traffic on southbound I-81. Their preliminary investigation revealed that two cars maneuvered to avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided, and that the vehicle going to wrong way continued before crashing into a car towing a boat at the I-690 East split.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Officer Involved In Crash While Heading To Emergency Call

Syracuse, N.Y. - Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a Syracuse Police Department vehicle a little before 11:30 Friday morning. It happened at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Erie Blvd. Officials say an officer was heading to an emergency call at Aldi's on Eire Boulevard East when another...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
FL Radio Group

Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident

A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

