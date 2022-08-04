RSL signs 22-year-old midfielder on loan from Premier League

Read on www.ksl.com
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
SFGate
Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord
LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League. Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in Manchester United’s Shocking Upset Loss to Brighton
The Manchester United managerial tenure of Erik ten Hag got off to a tough start with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in a shocking loss to Brighton. The post Cristiano Ronaldo Benched in Manchester United’s Shocking Upset Loss to Brighton appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal
Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)
David Coote will take charge of Manchester City versus Bournemouth on Saturday. Fresh from an emphatic opening weekend win over West Ham, the Premier League Champions welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium for their first home fixture of the 2022/23 season. City, who dramatically beat Aston Villa to...
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
FOX Sports
DC United signs Premier League veteran Benteke
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — D.C. United have signed forward Christian Benteke on a permanent transfer from Crystal Palace. Benteke was signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025. He'll join the club once he obtains his visa and transfer papers. Benteke, 31, has played in the Premier League...
Leeds rallies to beat Wolves 2-1 in opening EPL game
LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson helped Leeds open the English Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton on Saturday. Aaronson, making his debut for Leeds after joining Jesse Marsch’s team this offseason, looked poised to convert a cross from Patrick Bamford in the 74th minute after a run into the area, forcing defender Rayan Ait-Nouri to stick out a foot for an attempted clearance that ended up in his own net.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clash on the touchline after 2-1 Leeds win
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage and Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch were involved in a heated argument after the two sides’ Premier League match on Saturday. The two clubs played out an entertaining match with the Yorkshire side winning the clash 2-1. Wolves took the lead early on but Marsch’s side pulled it back with goals from Rodrigo and an own goal.
Brighton hands Manchester United, new manager Erik ten Hag first loss
New manager, same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.
Stuttgart vs RB Leipzig LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Stuttgart take on RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA・
Wayne Rooney: Erik ten Hag's Manchester United is positive following Ralf Rangnick problem
Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in his recent column for The Times, giving plaudits to the Dutchman overhaul of United’s daily routine at Carrington. Rooney was present at the Reds' training ground at the start of pre-season, and having spoken to...
Match Report: Liverpool v Manchester City | Premier League 2
Liverpool U21s continued there Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon with a game against Manchester City at the academy complex in Kirkby.
