Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City

City of Salina announces additional work at Ohio, Wayne, Belmont
The City of Salina released the following today. On Wednesday, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead continued replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of S. Ohio Street, Belmont Boulevard, and E. Wayne Avenue. During construction, the inside through lanes and left turn lanes of Ohio will be closed to...
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members. The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively...
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - Shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday August 6th, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. for the report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a stab wound, he was...
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
🎥Miss the '22 Central Kansas Free Fair parade? Watch it here
ABILENE - If you missed seeing this year's Central Kansas Free Fair parade, click on the link below.
GCH asks for city funding help but none is committed at this point
Junction City Commissioners received a request Tuesday night for up to $3 million to help fund operating expenses at Geary Community Hospital for the remainder of this year. The money would help GCH reach Jan. 1 at which time Stormont Vail Health would assume operation of the hospital. The city...
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
Shot Fired at Sunset Park
No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning. Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him. Words were reportedly exchanged,...
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Jones Aquatic Center closing several amenities ahead of 2022 season conclusion
After opening late this season several amenities at the Jones Aquatic Center are now closing early. According to a social media post from the JAC the lazy river, slides and splash pad will be closed for the remainder of the season. Maintenance issues are listed as the reason for the closure.
