ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland

By Justin Giglio
WDW News Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Fresh Paint#Travel Agent#The Mickey Minnie#Treehouse#Vacationeer#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'

Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million

A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT

Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane

As complaints mount over the sheer number of complications part of planning a Walt Disney World trip, including the confusing structure of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the resort has officially released some “how-to” videos explaining the systems to guests. These videos are available both on the Walt Disney World website under “Getting Started”, and on the My Disney Experience App.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Pinocchio’ Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Pinocchio” Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke bag collection is coming soon. We spotted a display at Magic Kingdom advertising the collection’s arrival tomorrow, August 8. It will likely also be released this week at Disneyland Resort and online at shopDisney, but those are not confirmed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDW News Today

TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (8/4/22): SEASON FINALE – Battle of the Guardians of the Galaxy Rides on Disney Death Match, The Fan-ly Feud,

Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System

Last October, Disney officially ended its popular FastPass system and replaced it with a new system called Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was the paid-for portion of the entire Disney Genie system — which is designed to help Guests plan their perfect Disney day. Disney Genie lets Guests input certain preferences — like where they want to eat, what shows they want to see, and what rides are must-dos — and give them time suggestions to get it all done. Getting rid of the old FastPass system was a controversial decision and, since its launch, many Guests have commented that the new Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ are a little difficult to use and are affecting their Disney experience.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Is Walt Disney World Changing Its Name?

Walt Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, to the delight of eager Guests in Orlando, Florida. Although Walt Disney developed “The Florida Profect” in the 1960s, after the success of Disneyland Resort, he would not live to see its completion. Walt Disney World Resort famously includes four...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy