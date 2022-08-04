Fresh Paint Appears on “Hills” Above Mickey’s Toontown During Reimagining at Disneyland

Read on wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney guests stuck on 'It's a small world' for over an hour: 'Torture'
Guests shared on social media that Disney World's "It’s a small world" ride broke down, leaving guest stranded for over an hour. While Disney World may be "The Most Magical Place on Earth", sometimes things go wrong. A video shared on social media Saturday shows a long line of boats filled with guest waiting near the end of the ride. A boat just in front appears to be slowly sinking into the ride's water.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
WDW News Today
Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables Mystery Bags Finally Land at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After originally debuting on June 1 at Disneyland and online at shopDisney, the Dumbo the Flying Elephant Wishables mystery bags have finally landed at Walt Disney World. Timothy Q. Mouse, the open edition plush, arrived last month.
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
disneytips.com
Extremely Rare Disney Character Spotted at EPCOT
Disney Guests love interacting with characters at Walt Disney World Resort! With many of Disney’s shows and meet-and-greets returning to the Parks after their closure during the pandemic, fans have been lining up for a chance to chat with their favorite Disney pals. Recently, Merida returned to Fairytale Garden...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane
As complaints mount over the sheer number of complications part of planning a Walt Disney World trip, including the confusing structure of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the resort has officially released some “how-to” videos explaining the systems to guests. These videos are available both on the Walt Disney World website under “Getting Started”, and on the My Disney Experience App.
WDW News Today
New ‘Pinocchio’ Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Pinocchio” Figaro and Cleo Dooney & Bourke bag collection is coming soon. We spotted a display at Magic Kingdom advertising the collection’s arrival tomorrow, August 8. It will likely also be released this week at Disneyland Resort and online at shopDisney, but those are not confirmed.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (8/4/22): SEASON FINALE – Battle of the Guardians of the Galaxy Rides on Disney Death Match, The Fan-ly Feud,
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
disneydining.com
Disney Adds Six New Videos to Help Guests Understand New Disney Genie+ System
Last October, Disney officially ended its popular FastPass system and replaced it with a new system called Disney Genie+. Disney Genie+ was the paid-for portion of the entire Disney Genie system — which is designed to help Guests plan their perfect Disney day. Disney Genie lets Guests input certain preferences — like where they want to eat, what shows they want to see, and what rides are must-dos — and give them time suggestions to get it all done. Getting rid of the old FastPass system was a controversial decision and, since its launch, many Guests have commented that the new Disney Genie service and Disney Genie+ are a little difficult to use and are affecting their Disney experience.
disneytips.com
Is Walt Disney World Changing Its Name?
Walt Disney World opened on October 1, 1971, to the delight of eager Guests in Orlando, Florida. Although Walt Disney developed “The Florida Profect” in the 1960s, after the success of Disneyland Resort, he would not live to see its completion. Walt Disney World Resort famously includes four...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debuts to Mediocre Interest & Confused Guests, Vault Collection Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from Magic Kingdom! MagicBand+ debuts today and we’re excited to see all of the new designs offered so let’s go see them!. There was already a small crowd around them at the Emporium...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
New Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt from Avengers Campus Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Those pesky Spider-Bots are at it again! This time, they’re on a new youth t-shirt at the Disneyland Resort. Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt – $29.99. This gray shirt features the diagnostics of a Spider-Bot, but what’s...
