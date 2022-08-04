ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

By Allison Bruhl
brproud.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.brproud.com

Comments / 19

AP_001756.7465c62730c54f0e9b28185b65d218c1.1522
2d ago

Number two judges have to stop letting them out. Repeat offenders (violent) stay in till court. No release!! Start stacking them in jails the crime will go down drastically. Wanna try a year program and see if it works?????? Cause nothing y’all doing works!!!!

Reply(1)
14
Rodger Jacobs
20h ago

Pass some common sense laws instead of filling your pockets and I hope there’s an investigation that’s gonna happen about what all these senators and congressmen are doing with this money that they’re collecting from the lobbyist and I hope will be the very next thing that will look into

Reply
4
LouisianaLADY E
2d ago

YES NEW MAYOR, NEW POLICE CHIEF, AND NEW GOVERNOR#BatonRouge

Reply
10
Related
KTBS

Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group

(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: Should more New Orleanians own guns for self-defense?

Growing up in a small Arkansas town, I was around guns frequently. I spent many an hour watching my cousins who were national skeet shooting champions. One of them, a female, is still ranked on the national circuit. I knew that guns were for hunting and recreation but also for protection.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Crime Statistics#Homicides#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate
KPLC TV

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties

Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy