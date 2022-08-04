Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

Read on www.brproud.com
AP_001756.7465c62730c54f0e9b28185b65d218c1.1522
2d ago
Number two judges have to stop letting them out. Repeat offenders (violent) stay in till court. No release!! Start stacking them in jails the crime will go down drastically. Wanna try a year program and see if it works?????? Cause nothing y’all doing works!!!!
Reply(1)
14
Rodger Jacobs
20h ago
Pass some common sense laws instead of filling your pockets and I hope there’s an investigation that’s gonna happen about what all these senators and congressmen are doing with this money that they’re collecting from the lobbyist and I hope will be the very next thing that will look into
Reply
4
LouisianaLADY E
2d ago
YES NEW MAYOR, NEW POLICE CHIEF, AND NEW GOVERNOR#BatonRouge
Reply
10
Related
KTBS
Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group
(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to be declared as a Purple Heart City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Friday the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish will be designated a Purple Heart City and Parish on Aug. 10. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration that is still active and was created...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
Four questions to consider before moving out of Louisiana
Louisiana's music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
redriverparishjournal.com
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Should more New Orleanians own guns for self-defense?
Growing up in a small Arkansas town, I was around guns frequently. I spent many an hour watching my cousins who were national skeet shooting champions. One of them, a female, is still ranked on the national circuit. I knew that guns were for hunting and recreation but also for protection.
brproud.com
Local church opens new disaster relief warehouse in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the last five years, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) World Missions’ goal was to create a disaster relief hub. Clergymen and church organizers from all over the state came together for the dedication of the warehouse that will be used for disaster response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted
Postal Carrier in Louisiana Charged with Embezzling Mail, Faces up to 5 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Keishan Wilson, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022, for embezzling the mail. Wilson...
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
WDSU
Louisiana judges announced emergency repairs on the roof of the Municipal and Traffic Court building
Louisiana judges have announced that emergency repairs were made to the Municipal Traffic Court building. According to court officials, there is severe roof damage at the building located at 1601 Perdido St. The judges have also announced that once the water intrusion stemming from the roof and storm drains has...
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud After Fraudulently Financing Three Properties
Louisiana Man Sentenced for Morgage Fraud After Fraudguelntly Financing Three Properties. New Orleans, Louisiana – Theodore Kurz, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022, for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kurz was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,760 new cases, 12 new deaths on August 5
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Comments / 19