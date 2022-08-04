ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
