Read on forums.theozone.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State Football gets first linebacker recruit of 2023
The Ohio State football program has done a good job in recruiting for the most part. They had a swoon at the beginning of August that hurt the Buckeyes when they lost two recruits to a de-commitment. Since then Ryan Day has done a good job turning things around. First,...
Eleven Warriors
What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State has landed its first linebacker commit in the class of 2023. And it comes in the form of its last remaining priority in-state target: four-star Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. Despite constantly saying he'd commit in November or December, Reese felt good enough about the Buckeyes to pull the...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Tops Washington, 28-23
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain
Just days after landing a commitment from Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal, the Buckeyes found themselves in the top-five on Friday for another talented Columbus player in the 2023 class — four-star small forward Dailyn Swain. Swain listed the Buckeyes alongside Xavier, Arizona State, Clemson, and Arkansas. While Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derion Gullette, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, commits to Texas Longhorns over Ohio State, Texas AM
The Texas Longhorns are putting together a special recruiting class. Led by consensus five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas has 21 pledges, 15 of which are considered bluechip prospects. On Friday, the Longhorns added another big-time talent into the fold, as Teague High School (Texas) ...
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022
Ohio State held the first of its 25 practices ahead of the 2022 season Thursday, and head coach Ryan Day provided updates on a number of topics surrounding the Buckeyes. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
For this week’s iteration of “You’re Nuts,” we figured we would stick to the recruiting topic in honor of the big BOOM and verbal commitment from Pickerington Central’s top-100 recruit Devin Royal. Last week, we discussed the best Ohio State recruit from Cleveland high school...
offtackleempire.com
Can The Empire Strike Back, or are Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes On The Verge Of Falling Off?
Wait a minute, it’s not the last week of the off-season yet!. That’s right, the two-loss Ohio State Buckeyes had a fatal flaw that was exploited last year to deny them of their fourth consecutive Big Ten football championship. So the rebels are celebrating, the Empire is scattered,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
ccsoh.us
Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year
August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
NBC4 Columbus
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
cwcolumbus.com
No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Brunch Patios in Columbus
Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
columbusunderground.com
Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward
Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
Delaware Gazette
Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23
The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
Comments / 0