Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

What Arvell Reese's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese always thought he'd be taking his commitment the distance. Not only has that typically been the norm for players from Glenville High School, but Reese also had only been offered by the Buckeyes since March. “It’ll definitely be late since my recruitment started late,” Reese said...
Eleven Warriors

Four-star Linebacker Arvell Reese Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has landed its first linebacker commit in the class of 2023. And it comes in the form of its last remaining priority in-state target: four-star Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. Despite constantly saying he'd commit in November or December, Reese felt good enough about the Buckeyes to pull the...
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game

Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

As August gets going and football season goes from a dream to a reality, we here at Land-Grant Holy Land are committed to giving the best possible football coverage. But also, the best possible basketball coverage as well. Similar to last season, we will be doing player previews and team...
ccsoh.us

Fourteen New Principalships Announced for the 2022-2023 School Year

August 5, 2022 -- Throughout the summer, Columbus City Schools has announced several new principalships. Now, CCS is pleased to announce 14 more new principalships ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Briggs High School. Pamela Smith will serve as the new principal of Briggs High School. She joined CCS in...
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road...
cwcolumbus.com

No injuries after large fire at northwest Columbus home construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews remained at the smoldering remnants of a large fire for several hours Saturday morning. The fire was already through the roof by the time crews arrived at the under-construction home in the 5600 block of Riverside Drive around 4 a.m. The Perry Township...
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Brunch Patios in Columbus

Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
columbusunderground.com

Plan for Former Starling Middle School Site Moving Forward

Affordable housing developer Woda Cooper Companies is moving forward with a plan to renovate the former Starling Middle School in Franklinton. The historic building, constructed in 1908, served as the original West High School and was listed on Columbus Landmarks’ Most Endangered list in 2021. A more recent addition...
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
