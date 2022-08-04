ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year

By Natalie Faulkenberry
KCBD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kcbd.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
SLATON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
KCBD

Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the Lubbock Area United Way is helping community partners with school supplies. United Way works with more than 23 local nonprofits to support the Lubbock community all year long. This year it decided to spend leftover grant money to open a school supply shop for the families of nonprofit employees.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Kcbd#College Degree#Lubbock Isd
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Where can you get free school supplies? Here are some back-to-school giveaways happening in Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are several back-to-school giveaways happening in and around Lubbock over the next few weeks. Here’s a list of five: Greenlawn Church: Sat. Aug. 6th, 9-11 AM 5701 19th St. Giving away 700 brand new backpacks filled with school supplies like glue sticks, pens, markers and paper Hub City Outreach Center’s 3rd […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Voting Machines Targeted In Frivolous Lawsuit

This is what happens when conspiracy theories go mainstream. I hate to acknowledge his kind of thing at all, but it's going to cost us, taxpayers, money. Everything Lubbock reported on a lawsuit trying to halt Lubbock from using electronic voting machines. Why?. Why indeed? Lubbock is one of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
FMX 94.5

What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?

Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Should Lubbock Join Other Texas Cities Suing Netflix, Hulu & Disney?

Under state law, "cable" providers are to pay each Texas municipality, i.e. town or city, a franchising free for using the public right-of-way, that is, infrastructure built by tax dollars. This means some streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ owe Texas towns some big money. If you're into reading Texas statutes, you can check out the entire chapter about cable franchising, but here's the really applicable part:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy