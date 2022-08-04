Gender Parity Index 2022: Women Continue to Break Records—But We Must Break Down Barriers

Read on msmagazine.com
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Leaving
The housing market has been slowing down because of higher mortgages, interest rates and a red-hot inflation. Now, new homebuyers are also choosing to relocate as housing costs are becoming too...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Stacey Abrams shared her evolution on abortion policy: 'I was anti-abortion until I went to college'
Stacey Abrams, the daughter of two retired united Methodist pastors, told CNN she was "anti-abortion until I went to college."
Thiel: Expanding Access to Higher Education for Montana’s Rural Students
Rural communities, where one in five Americans now lives, are recording significantly lower rates of graduation in higher education, compared to urban Americans. Only 19.5% of rural adults have obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 29% of urban adults. This reflects a history of focusing education and workforce development policies toward the nation’s […]
What’s in Democrats’ big bill? Climate, health care, savings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Not as robust as the $4 trillion proposal President Joe Biden once envisioned to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems, the Democrats’ compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a substantial undertaking, and on track for Senate passage Sunday.
'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers reported Friday by the Labor Department are certain to intensify the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession.
Hourly workers still have leverage as US hiring booms
New York (AP) — Chelsie Church was working as a manager at a Colorado Taco Bell when she found out workers at a nearby Pizza Hut were earning more than $1 an hour more than she was. Her attempts to negotiate a raise were unsuccessful, so she kept hunting for another job, eventually finding one at Laredo’s Tacos, a chain connected to 7-Eleven. “Even my Taco Bell manager said, ’If they’re gonna offer you $20 an hour — take it,’” Church said. As inflation skyrockets, hourly workers like Church have been seeking different positions with better pay.
