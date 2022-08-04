ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach

Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
AIKEN, SC
Columbia Star

Spring Valley graduate receives 2022 Representative Beth Bernstein Women’s Leadership Scholarship award

This year’s recipient of the Beth Bernstein Women’s Leadership Scholarship award is Rai Megha. Megha is a Spring Valley High School graduate who will be attending the University of South Carolina. Representative Bernstein provides a $1,000 one-time scholarship to a female high school senior, residing in her house district, who will be attending a South Carolina university, college, or technical college in the fall. The scholarship is based on several criteria including, but not limited to, academics, leadership skills, and extra-curricular activities.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC East program becomes latest to sell season tickets at Costco

Costco this summer has gotten into the business of selling season tickets for college football programs, and the latest example hails from the SEC East. Two tickets for South Carolina home games are going for $89.99, which is described as 40 percent off. The price is similar to the other college football tickets Costco is selling online with two tickets for Rutgers games going for $99.99, 2 for Louisville for $69.99 and 2 for Fresno State at $74.99.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Another round of afternoon storms Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some stormy weather across the Midlands Saturday evening. Any rain should start to come to an end by about 8-9 PM tonight. After that, things should be muggy and mild with partly cloudy conditions. Lows should be right around the middle 70s to start off Sunday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
ORANGEBURG, SC

