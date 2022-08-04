Read on www.wvnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” shown at NOH
NEWBERRY — Newberry community members were given a chance to screen, “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” at the Newberry Opera House on July 28 before it officially airs on ETV on Aug. 11. In “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina,” Mike Lassiter visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies...
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Gamecocks’ 2022 season
Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks exceeded expectations in a big way in 2021 with a 7-6 record, including wins over Auburn and Florida down the stretch, which really fueled momentum across the program. Beamer’s club also got several announcements on defense of players choosing to return for another season, and...
Saluda All-Stars softball team gets big win at 2022 Dixie Youth World Series
The 12U Saluda All-Stars softball team are now the 2022 Dixie Youth World Series Champions.
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Felton takes over as T-Breds girls' basketball coach
Russell Felton has been a familiar figure around the local high school basketball scene for years, and that won't change for this upcoming season. He'll just be wearing different colors and standing on a different sideline. Felton is trading in his Aiken High green and gold for South Aiken's garnet...
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
Columbia Star
Spring Valley graduate receives 2022 Representative Beth Bernstein Women’s Leadership Scholarship award
This year’s recipient of the Beth Bernstein Women’s Leadership Scholarship award is Rai Megha. Megha is a Spring Valley High School graduate who will be attending the University of South Carolina. Representative Bernstein provides a $1,000 one-time scholarship to a female high school senior, residing in her house district, who will be attending a South Carolina university, college, or technical college in the fall. The scholarship is based on several criteria including, but not limited to, academics, leadership skills, and extra-curricular activities.
Orangeburg County sheriff looking for new leads in search for missing man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man whose family says they haven't seen him since February. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Saturday in hopes of developing new leads in the disappearance of 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders of Stilton Road. "We've...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC East program becomes latest to sell season tickets at Costco
Costco this summer has gotten into the business of selling season tickets for college football programs, and the latest example hails from the SEC East. Two tickets for South Carolina home games are going for $89.99, which is described as 40 percent off. The price is similar to the other college football tickets Costco is selling online with two tickets for Rutgers games going for $99.99, 2 for Louisville for $69.99 and 2 for Fresno State at $74.99.
Another round of afternoon storms Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw some stormy weather across the Midlands Saturday evening. Any rain should start to come to an end by about 8-9 PM tonight. After that, things should be muggy and mild with partly cloudy conditions. Lows should be right around the middle 70s to start off Sunday morning.
City PRT director retires after 23 years
NEWBERRY – With just over 23 years, Scott Sawyer has retired as parks, recreation and tourism director for the City of Newberry and said
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
WIS-TV
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
