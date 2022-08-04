Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, hit Hulu yesterday and it's getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but it's been a big trending topic on social media this weekend. Fans are praising the film's lead Amber Midthunder who is best known for playing Kerry Loudermilk on Legion and Rosa Ortecho on Roswell, New Mexico. Recently, Midthunder had a chat with InStyle and talked about her love for Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. The interview caught the attention of the Marvel star, and the two actors exchanged kind words on Twitter.

