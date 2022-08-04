ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced

WNEM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans

Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. TV5 News...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Aug. 5th

Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Tips to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 4th

Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal interest rates have risen...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
WNEM

MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy