Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced

Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
