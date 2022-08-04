ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
NBC Miami

Parkland School Shooting Victim Lives On In the Metaverse

Cut down by several shots, Joaquin Oliver died in the hallway of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He would’ve turned 22 on Thursday, so his parents are throwing him a party in the metaverse. Patricia and Manuel Oliver said it's a unique way to get their gun safety message to the millions of teenagers and young adults who use the Roblox gaming platform.
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
NBC Miami

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
NBC Miami

Parkland Prosecution Rests Case as Jurors Hear From Final Family Members

State prosecutors wrapped up a dozen days of presenting tearful testimony and gruesome evidence in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Thursday. Seven family and friends of victims Peter Wang, Helena Ramsay, and Chris Hixon were the last to explain how they’ve been affected by the murders of 17 and wounding of 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
cw34.com

Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
CBS Miami

Recently-freed mother says her family has been wrongly accused of horrific crime

POMPANO BEACH – A woman, whose family is accused of beating and blinding a gay man, has bonded out of jail and says they are innocent of the allegations. Inna Makarenko was released from an immigration detention facility over the weekend on $10,000 bond. "We were very happy in this country," she told CBS4's Karli Barnett. "But our happiness was broken March 10."That is the date Inna Makarenko was arrested, along with her son, Oleh, and husband, Yehven. She said her husband and son were arrested first, and when she went to the Broward Sheriff's Office to learn what happened,...
CBS Miami

Back to School: Parents should talk to their children about safety

MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...
puplore.com

4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)

Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
TaxBuzz

Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients

Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
