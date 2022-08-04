Read on www.nbcnews.com
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories
Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
Parkland School Shooting Victim Lives On In the Metaverse
Cut down by several shots, Joaquin Oliver died in the hallway of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. He would’ve turned 22 on Thursday, so his parents are throwing him a party in the metaverse. Patricia and Manuel Oliver said it's a unique way to get their gun safety message to the millions of teenagers and young adults who use the Roblox gaming platform.
Parkland Prosecutors Worked Quickly, Now Defense Gets Chance to Save Shooter's Life
For three weeks jurors and family members have re-lived the terrible moments when the Parkland shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2022. "We all were sort of down on the ground on the floor trying to hide behind whatever we could," teacher Ivy Schamis testified. The...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter's trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A grieving father erupted in anger Tuesday as he told jurors about the daughter Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered along with 16 others four years ago, his voice rising as he recounted her "infectious laugh that I can only get to watch now on TikTok videos."
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie
A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
Parkland Prosecution Rests Case as Jurors Hear From Final Family Members
State prosecutors wrapped up a dozen days of presenting tearful testimony and gruesome evidence in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Thursday. Seven family and friends of victims Peter Wang, Helena Ramsay, and Chris Hixon were the last to explain how they’ve been affected by the murders of 17 and wounding of 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
Woman with traumatic brain injury missing in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for help locating a woman missing from Pembroke Park. According to authorities, 45-year-old Allisha Logen was last seen on Thursday, August 4, around 5 p.m. near Hallandale Beach Boulevard. The sheriff's office said Logen got on to a...
Parkland school shooter’s defense attorneys wipe away tears after grieving father testifies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two of the assistant public defenders working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life dabbed their eyes with white tissues on Tuesday as grieving parents read their victim statements in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defenders Tamara Curtis and Attorney Nawal Najet Bashiman, who...
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
Man shot by car burglars outside South Florida home
A South Florida man was shot by two car burglars after firing a warning shot at them in attempt to scare them off.
Recently-freed mother says her family has been wrongly accused of horrific crime
POMPANO BEACH – A woman, whose family is accused of beating and blinding a gay man, has bonded out of jail and says they are innocent of the allegations. Inna Makarenko was released from an immigration detention facility over the weekend on $10,000 bond. "We were very happy in this country," she told CBS4's Karli Barnett. "But our happiness was broken March 10."That is the date Inna Makarenko was arrested, along with her son, Oleh, and husband, Yehven. She said her husband and son were arrested first, and when she went to the Broward Sheriff's Office to learn what happened,...
‘He has problems’: Dog owner’s excuse after pregnant woman attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pregnant woman was walking her dog in Broward County when the two were attacked by a larger dog. Little Messi still has the scars from the attack. For her owners, the scars are physical and emotional. Danielle Lowell is seven months pregnant. She showed...
Back to School: Parents should talk to their children about safety
MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
