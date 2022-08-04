MIAMI - As the first bell of the new school year approaches, it's important for parents to speak with their children about school safety. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's nationwide 2019 youth risk survey of 13,677 students, one in five high school students reported being bullied on school property. Eight percent said they had been involved in a physical fight and seven percent said they had been threatened or injured with a weapon. Almost nine percent said they had not gone to school at least one day because they did not feel safe at...

