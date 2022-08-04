Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO