Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
News 12
Community mourns the closing of Holbrook's Aegean Pizza
After 50 years of service, Holbrook’s beloved Aegean Pizza has closed for good. News 12’s Andrew Ehinger speaks with customers about the loss of the community staple.
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash
Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
Rockland nursery must adjust to the heat
One Rockland businesses has to adjust how it operates when temperatures get as high as today's.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
Sisters undergo bariatric surgery together in same NYC operating room
The sisters struggled with their weight all of their lives - and the bullying that came along with it.
News 12
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Service dog makes a difference in Setauket’s family’s life
Being matched with a service dog can sometimes feel like hitting the jackpot. That’s certainly how Jamie Sileo, of Setauket, feels. Her daughter Drew, 10, and “best friend” Dasha, a pure yellow lab, were paired in October 2021. “I always say we’ve won the doggy lottery,” Sileo...
More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen
Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.
HEAT ALERT: Code Red in effect for Newark. Here’s what it means.
A Code Red is in effect for Newark, meaning residents should take precautions to prevent extreme heat illness -- especially seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions.
longisland.com
Car Show to Benefit Families Affected by Pediatric Cancer
Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Comments / 0