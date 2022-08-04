ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rockaway, NY

East Rockaway, NY
Long Beach, NY
Seaford, NY
30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven

A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
MILFORD, CT
Car Show to Benefit Families Affected by Pediatric Cancer

Rev your engines and head to the Michael Magro Foundation Car Show coming to Broadway Commons (also known as the Broadway Mall) in Hicksville on Monday, August 15. The show is open to all cars, including exotics, classics, muscle cars, and motorcycles. Whether you bring your vehicle or attend as a spectator, you’ll be supporting the non-profit Michael Magro Foundation which helps families affected by pediatric cancer and other chronic illnesses.
HICKSVILLE, NY

