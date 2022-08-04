Read on www.wdef.com
WTVC
Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Everette Parker talks about his wonderful sauce, E and G Brands BBQ Sauce, and how it is Sunday Funday this weekend at Chattanooga Market!
chattanoogapulse.com
Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
WDEF
Balloon Glows event returns to East Ridge
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — There were plenty of residents looking to catch a ride in a hot air balloon Friday night or just to watch those that were airborne with the sunset fading, but Mother Nature had other plans. Although Friday’s weather kept the fleet grounded, the event’s...
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
chattanoogapulse.com
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
WDEF
21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC
The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
WDEF
Back To School Bashes help thousands of families across Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the final weekend before school starts in Tennessee. Several groups, including the Hamilton County School District, wanted to get students and parents ready for what’s to come next Wednesday. The district held its Back To School Bash at the First Horizon Pavilion this...
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
WTVCFOX
'Showed up and showed out:' Heroes use trampoline to save 2 from burning Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We learned more details Friday about the heroic acts that saved 2 lives on Thursday. A total of 7 people live in the now-damaged home, but just 2 were inside the house at the time flames broke out. One was the family's father. The...
WDEF
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
WDEF
Historic night for Coty & Weston Wamp offers reminder of their father’s legacy of service
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Election night was historic here in Hamilton County. The youngest county mayor in Tennessee. The first female, and second-youngest District Attorney in Hamilton County. And they happen to be brother and sister. The Wamps had a banner night, calling themselves “The New Generation of Leadership.”
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields
RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
WTVC
Possible suspect, charges pending after stabbing in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they responded to a call of a stabbing victim at Erlanger Saturday morning. The stabbing took place at 2500 4th Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in for treatment. Police say they were able to determine...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Election Day in Hamilton County
Voters will head to the polls today in Hamilton County to participate in the state and federal primaries, and county general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In East Ridge, poll locations are at the Community Center on Tombras Avenue, American Legion Post 95 on Ringgold Road and the United Methodist Church on Prater Road.
