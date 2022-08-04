ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Balloon Glows event returns to East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — There were plenty of residents looking to catch a ride in a hot air balloon Friday night or just to watch those that were airborne with the sunset fading, but Mother Nature had other plans. Although Friday’s weather kept the fleet grounded, the event’s...
EAST RIDGE, TN
moderncampground.com

Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River

The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Lifestyle
City
Southside, TN
City
Lookout Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
chattanoogapulse.com

The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

21st Annual Minority Health Fair held this weekend at UTC

The 21st Annual Hamilton County Minority Health Fair was held Saturday at the UTC University Center. This event addresses a major need in the community by providing free health services to underserved communities in Chattanooga. Tony Sammons is the Co-Chair, he said this all started from a desire to educate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Archives#Cbl#Shallowford
WDEF

Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
eastridgenewsonline.com

Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields

RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Election Day in Hamilton County

Voters will head to the polls today in Hamilton County to participate in the state and federal primaries, and county general election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In East Ridge, poll locations are at the Community Center on Tombras Avenue, American Legion Post 95 on Ringgold Road and the United Methodist Church on Prater Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy