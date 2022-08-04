Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome

Read on xlcountry.com
yourbigsky.com
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round
The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
NBCMontana
Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App
If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
travelweekly.com
Collette unveils cruise tour in Montana
Collette is expanding its national parks portfolio with the addition of a new cruise-and-tour itinerary in Montana. The 11-day Montana: Exploring the Big Sky Country tour will include two days in Yellowstone National Park and an overnight stay at St. Mary's Lodge near Glacier National Park. The itinerary also includes a cruise on the Missouri River through Helena to see the Gates of the Mountains canyon.
NBCMontana
'Yellowstone' prequel series '1923' looks to cast Montana extras
MISSOULA, Mont. — Legacy Casting and King Street Productions are looking to cast extras for the new series “1923,” a prequel series to “Yellowstone.”. Extras can expect long days, breakfast and lunch, around $100 pay and to see stars from a distance while on set. Filming...
JamBase
John Mayer Announces Rise For The River Benefit Concert Livestreams
Two of guitarist John Mayer‘s upcoming Rise For The River benefit concerts will be featured in livestreams presented by nugs.net. The broadcasts originating from Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana include a show with Mayer’s Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir on Monday, August 8 and a solo performance on Sunday, August 21.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
The Ultimate Bozeman Guide to Asian Food
Need to try something new and exciting for lunch or dinner? You might want to check this out. Bozeman is one of the best food cities in Montana. We have upscale restaurants, family-friendly spots, and incredible food trucks everywhere. We have so many restaurants we did The Ultimate Guide to Burgers in Bozeman.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Today Montana Can Celebrate This. Support Local And Enjoy
Happy Friday my friends! You will be thrilled to know that today is International Beer Day! This day is fun because it's a great time to explore the different beers and their cultures. Trust me, there is enough to go around and Bozeman has numerous places where you can find a large variety to try.
matadornetwork.com
Arizona’s Seasonal ‘Chocolate Falls’ Are Taller Than Niagara Falls
If you’ve ever wanted to see something like the chocolate falls from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, you might want to take an impromptu trip to Arizona. A natural phenomenon only happens a few times a year has made its way to the Navajo Nation. @djandthelou 6 years...
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
eastidahonews.com
Biologists set to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone National Park
BOZEMAN, Montana – As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
Warm water prompts fishing restrictions on Western MT rivers
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has enacted "Hoot Owl" fishing restrictions for parts of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers.
