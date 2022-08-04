City of Frankfort Receives New Emergency Response Vehicle

The City of Frankfort just got a new emergency response vehicle to help assist in medical emergencies.

Their old vehicle was totaled when it was forced off of the road by another driver while responding to an emergency. With the help of the City of Frankfort, they were able to replace it with a new 4-medical vehicle: a 2022 Chevrolet Suburban.

Frankfort Fire Chief Mike Cederholm says the car will help in rural emergency response situations.

“I like it because it’s very stable and it’s a good response vehicle,” said Cederholm. “It can contain all of the medical equipment and get through some of the tight spaces that we cover. Two tracks and the roads that we have to go back into like Lake Township and other areas that are difficult to get into.”

Cederholm says they are just waiting on the medical slide-out unit to get the car on the road.