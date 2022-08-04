Read on www.clickondetroit.com
One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
altavistajournal.com
Hurt residents concerned after suspected KKK flyers distributed
“This doesn’t belong in our community” – Law enforcement speaks out. Flyers anonymously distributed in the wee hours of the morning at some residences in the Town of Hurt have created a stir in the community. The incident is believed to be the work of the Klu Klux Klan.
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
Winston-Salem gas station robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a robbery at the BP/Gas and Go on Peters Creek Parkway. The incident happened Friday night around 10:00 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, a face mask and armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
NC man killed during workplace fight, shooting identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed during ‘exchange of gunfire’ in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is dead and an officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were involved. […]
NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
WSET
Water rescue in Danville following a boat losing power
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On August 7 at 2:54 a.m. the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler's Park for a report of two fishermen drifting down a river after a boat lost power. Engine 7 arrived on the scene and witnesses stated that occupants in the fishing boat...
WDBJ7.com
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was arrested after a chase and crash in southeast Roanoke Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m. August 4, Roanoke Police officers on patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw a person in a parked vehicle they knew had active felony warrants, according to police. Officers in two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the man’s vehicle to keep him from going anyway, but the suspect, Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and drove off according to police.
WSLS
Man facing felony charges after Roanoke police chase results in crash
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing felony charges and a woman is hospitalized after a police chase that resulted in a crash in Roanoke on Thursday morning, according to authorities. Authorities said that officers were doing a routine patrol route in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE...
Affidavit: Blind Tiger destroyed evidence, blocked police, didn't help 19-year-old shot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of the Blind Tiger in Greensboro, as well as three employees, face charges days after a deadly shooting in their parking lot. The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission also suspended the bar's alcohol permit. New details emerged Friday in the investigation. Court documents...
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
WXII 12
Eastern Guilford County shooting leaves 1 dead
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person died after a shooting in Guilford County Thursday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the "eastern part of the county" on Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro, near Old Burlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First...
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
Caswell County man charged with attempted murder after shooting into moving vehicle, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a moving vehicle in Yanceyville, according to a Caswell County Sheriff’s Office news release. Shadome Rondell Stephens, 40, of Yanceyville, has been charged with: one count of attempted first-degree murder one count of […]
wfmynews2.com
Woman charged with multiple felonies following drug overdose in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is drug bust in Rockingham County from July. Alamance County Sheriff's Office Crimes Unit received a report of a suspected drug overdose on Stone Street Exit in Mebane Wednesday. Deputies identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. It is believed...
