ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tina Knowles Has a ***Flawless Response to News Anchor’s Beyoncé-Inspired Traffic Report – E! Online

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Fort Washington, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé

Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Knowles
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Enjoys Sweet Kiss From A$AP Rocky On 4AM Stroll In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, are adjusting to a new life as parents, and the late nights that come along with it! The famous duo stepped out at 4:00 AM in New York City on August 3, strolling the quiet streets, enjoying some well-earned alone time. The moment turned romantic as Rocky leaned in to kiss the mother of his new little one and judging from the blissful look on her face, RiRi was happy to receive his love!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cones

Comments / 0

Community Policy