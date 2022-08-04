ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
wearegreenbay.com

FBI looking for man who may be in Wisconsin, $25,000 reward for information

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta is currently seeking a suspect that is believed to be in the Johnson Creek area. According to a release, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is accused of shooting at a federal agent on July 28 in Columbus, Georgia and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Victim, employee hurt in carjacking at Walmart in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of injuring two people in a Friday morning carjacking was captured less than two hours later after a chase involving law enforcement agencies in three counties, one of the involved agencies reported. According to the Lodi Police Department, the 34-year-old Middleton man was...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
nbc15.com

MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison

A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. National Mustard Museum...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Church community grieves Janesville couple

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Green Co. cannot currently house female inmates

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office transferred half its female inmates to a neighboring county and released the other half with electronic monitoring because the jail is currently unable to house any women. The plan currently affects eight women. Of that total, the four who were...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times

UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
LOVES PARK, IL
97ZOK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Former Beloit man sentenced to prison in December 2020 homicide

A 36-year-old former Beloit man convicted of shooting his house mate to death in December of 2020 will spend three decades behind bars. In Rock County Court Wednesday morning Judge Karl Hanson sentenced Mario Tucker to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision for second degree intentional homicide.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy