Gov. Greg Abbott and Hungarian Prime Minister headline first day of conservative conference in Dallas

CPAC 2022 is in Dallas this year, and President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday, Aug. 6th. There is two years to go until the next presidential election, but it’s never too early to speculate: who will run for President in 2024? FOX News conducted a straw poll, and most of the CPAC attendees are still Trump supporters…but they also like Florida governor Ron DeSantis! So Rick throws the phones lines open: who would you like to run in 2024? Rick takes your calls on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO