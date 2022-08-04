ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison District Library Inviting People to Come Paint the Stepping Stones at Surrey House

By Jacob Johnson
 2 days ago
The Surrey House Building in Harrison is getting closer to becoming the new home for the Harrison District Library.

While the building is being renovated, there’s one project that has added a bit of color to the exterior. The mural was painted by local art teacher Ian Humphres. Featuring a colorful display of wildlife, the art wall is catching eyes.

But the library is inviting the community to come and add their personal touch to the Surrey House.

“We hope for everybody in the community to come out and enjoy a nice, hopefully a nice sunny day and be able to put some of their own spin and art as part of a permanent art walk up to the art wall that will stay here forever,” Nick Loomis, Assistant Library Director/Surrey House Project Manager, said.

If you would like to help paint the stepping stones, it’ll start at 3:30 p.m. on August 8. No registration is required and supplies are provided. Just be sure to wear your painting clothes.

WILX-TV

MetroTimes

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

