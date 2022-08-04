ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts’ notebook: Defense wins this round

By Mike Chappell
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with surprising NFC team

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is working his way back from an offseason shoulder surgery and expectations are that he’ll soon be traded. But to whom?. Most early rumors have centered around the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. However, with each passing day, it seems like potential destinations are being dropped off the list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Day 9 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday. Following the day off on Friday, the Chiefs kept the energy high during practice. There were plenty of standout plays on both offense and defense, with the team participating in several team 11-on-11 periods throughout the course of practice. The defense got work on blitzes and their dime package. The offense worked on things like team run drills, the quick passing game and the two-minute drill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defense#The Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy