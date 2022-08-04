Do you want to know how to check the Intel processor generation on your Windows 11/1o PC? The CPU is one of the factors we take into account when purchasing a computer because it informs us about what the PC can and cannot do. Moreover, you might require such information if you need to fix an issue on your computer to check for its compatibility. The majority of computer CPUs come from Intel, but some PCs also use AMD and Qualcomm. You can look up the specifications of the Intel processor that your computer is using directly on your computer. This article will go through three ways to check the Intel processor generation in Windows.

