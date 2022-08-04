Read on forums.appleinsider.com
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
The Windows Club
How to check Intel processor generation in Windows 11/10
Do you want to know how to check the Intel processor generation on your Windows 11/1o PC? The CPU is one of the factors we take into account when purchasing a computer because it informs us about what the PC can and cannot do. Moreover, you might require such information if you need to fix an issue on your computer to check for its compatibility. The majority of computer CPUs come from Intel, but some PCs also use AMD and Qualcomm. You can look up the specifications of the Intel processor that your computer is using directly on your computer. This article will go through three ways to check the Intel processor generation in Windows.
iOS 16 might bring Apple Pay support to more browsers like Firefox and Chrome
The calendar has flipped to August, which means we’re just a month out from the reveal of Apple’s next iPhone. Apple will also launch iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 in September, but you can try out the new software in beta right now. Every beta release has added a bunch of new features, and some of those features are not immediately evident. For example, iOS 16 might make more mobile browsers compatible with Apple Pay.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Apple Insider
The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made — for now
It was when Apple made its previous huge transition, the move from PowerPC to Intel processors, when the original Mac Pro came out.
The Windows Club
YouTube video freezes but audio continues [Fixed]
Does your YouTube video freeze but the audio keeps coming? A lot of users have experienced this issue on YouTube in their web browser where the videos freeze in the middle but the sound continues. The issue is mainly reported on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, but it can also occur in other web browsers.
Apple Insider
How to use Universal Control to supercharge your study sessions
If you are a student and have both aMac and an iPad, you can make class and revision time way more productive with Universal Control. Here's how to take advantage of the feature.
The Verge
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA announces Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules availability with other modules to follow
NVIDIA has announced availability for Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB Production Modules. Available now, NVIDIA has indicated that 64 GB models will follow in November. Similarly, Orin NX modules will be available this year, too. However, NVIDIA has not provided a specific launch date for either Orin NX module yet.
Apple Insider
Apple Card users get 3 free months of Apple TV+ in 'Luck' promotion
In an effort to promote the newApple TV+ animated feature, "Luck," Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ for free to Apple Card users.
ZDNet
Windows 11 gets a window into gaming with this new widget
Microsoft is testing a new PC Game Pass widget in the latest preview of Windows 11 to give its Xbox gaming-subscription service a visual bump on the desktop. The new Game Pass widget is rolling out in the Windows 11 Insider preview build 25174 for the Dev Channel, offering a visual shortcut to Xbox games in the Windows 11 widget panel.
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6
In this post, we will talk about the ways to fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6. Usually, this error occurs after updating the Xbox app or Windows 11/10 app. However, you may also see this error message in other scenarios. Some users encountered the error 0x80073cf6 while installing a game. If you see this error on your Windows 11/10 computer or Xbox Console, you can try the solutions provided in this article.
One UI 5 (Android 13) beta is coming to these countries
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) beta to select regions. The company has also published a list of eligible countries.
IGN
Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11
Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
notebookcheck.net
Raspberry Pi Router Board: Carrier Board with Ethernet, a display and a GPIO arrives for US$54.90
Seeed Studio has created a Raspberry Pi Router Board specifically for the Compute Module 4 (CM4). Officially called the Raspberry Pi Router Board for CM4 module, the device contains two Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports PoE via an appropriate HAT. Correspondingly, the carrier board supports the standard Raspberry Pi HAT interface and contains a PCIe port for its second Ethernet connection.
Asus releases Zenfone 9 bootloader unlock tool and kernel code
Asus is a brand generally associated with laptops, but its smartphones definitely set their own pace. Its latest phone — the Asus Zenfone 9 — packs the formidable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and efficient power management. Although the Taiwanese company's ZenUI software skin can compete with stock Android, users who want more options will be able to get them. To facilitate the creation and installation of custom ROMs, Asus is opening up the Zenfone 9's bootloader for unlocking and is releasing its kernel source code.
The Windows Club
Mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode
Some users have reported that their mouse cursor disappears when they play games in full-screen mode. The issue occurs only in video games and not in other programs. Also, the mouse cursor remains visible in windowed mode. Because users cannot see their mouse cursor in the full-screen mode, they must play the game in windowed mode if your mouse cursor disappears when playing games in full-screen mode, the solutions explained in this article may help you.
technewstoday.com
Audio Not Working on YouTube? Try These Fixes
When your audio is not working on YouTube, you might not get the best experience from the YouTube videos. However, turning up the system volume should make the audio work. Problems with your audio issue can usually be system configuration related. The backslash mark (\) on the speaker icon signifies...
