Read on appleinsider.com
Related
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
The Windows Club
How to check Intel processor generation in Windows 11/10
Do you want to know how to check the Intel processor generation on your Windows 11/1o PC? The CPU is one of the factors we take into account when purchasing a computer because it informs us about what the PC can and cannot do. Moreover, you might require such information if you need to fix an issue on your computer to check for its compatibility. The majority of computer CPUs come from Intel, but some PCs also use AMD and Qualcomm. You can look up the specifications of the Intel processor that your computer is using directly on your computer. This article will go through three ways to check the Intel processor generation in Windows.
Digital Trends
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro
Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs. Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iOS 16 might bring Apple Pay support to more browsers like Firefox and Chrome
The calendar has flipped to August, which means we’re just a month out from the reveal of Apple’s next iPhone. Apple will also launch iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 in September, but you can try out the new software in beta right now. Every beta release has added a bunch of new features, and some of those features are not immediately evident. For example, iOS 16 might make more mobile browsers compatible with Apple Pay.
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Gamespot
New Xbox Series S Developer Tools Grant Games More Memory
Thanks to a new software development kit, Xbox Series S developers will now be able to create games that use more memory than ever before. The recent upgrade was implemented with the intention of giving developers more control over performance on the next-gen console. As The Verge reported, this update...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
Apple Insider
The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made — for now
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It was when Apple made its previous huge transition, the move from PowerPC to Intel processors, when the original Mac Pro came out.
Apple Insider
Updated HomePod, new HomePod mini rumored for early 2023
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple may be lining up updates to theHomePod range, with a report claiming the full-size smart speaker will be returning in early 2023, while the HomePod mini will receive some form of update in the future.
The Windows Club
YouTube video freezes but audio continues [Fixed]
Does your YouTube video freeze but the audio keeps coming? A lot of users have experienced this issue on YouTube in their web browser where the videos freeze in the middle but the sound continues. The issue is mainly reported on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, but it can also occur in other web browsers.
How to play the Multiversus open beta
Early access to the MultiVersus open beta is available now
The Verge
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
Ars Technica
Almost two years after Apple’s M1 launch, Microsoft Teams goes native
Microsoft has announced plans to roll out an Apple Silicon-native version of Microsoft Teams, but the release isn't going to happen overnight. In a blog post on its website, Microsoft claims the update will offer "a significant boost in performance" to users of Macs with Apple's M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, and M2 chips.
The Verge
Google’s just-released Pixel 6A is $50 off at Amazon
The Pixel 6A from Google is just a week old, but there’ve been notable promotions running on it since before it came out. Now, you can get the Pixel 6A for an outright discount of $50 off at Amazon, knocking the price of the sage and charcoal colors down to $399 — no included gift card or earbud stipulations to worry about. This is a moderately priced phone, now priced even better for a limited time. Be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount at Amazon, so each color becomes $399 at checkout, and don’t be fooled by any third-party sellers that may appear with a similar deal that lacks the coupon.
NFL・
One UI 5 (Android 13) beta is coming to these countries
Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) beta to select regions. The company has also published a list of eligible countries.
The Windows Club
Fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6
In this post, we will talk about the ways to fix Xbox error code 0x80073cf6. Usually, this error occurs after updating the Xbox app or Windows 11/10 app. However, you may also see this error message in other scenarios. Some users encountered the error 0x80073cf6 while installing a game. If you see this error on your Windows 11/10 computer or Xbox Console, you can try the solutions provided in this article.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
IGN
Microsoft is Testing an Xbox Game Pass Widget in Windows 11
Microsoft is testing an Xbox Game Pass widget with Windows Insiders according to a new post on the official Windows Insider blog. The widget will make it even easier to see the latest additions, what games are leaving soon, and other games from highlighted categories across Game Pass. The update...
Comments / 0