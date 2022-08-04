ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England beat netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

By Chloe Merrell at Arena Birmingham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agwTo_0h5H2tGF00
Jade Clarke competes with Whitney Souness Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

England vanquished world champions New Zealand 54-44 to take a crucial step forward in the defence of their Commonwealth Games title on Thursday night.

In front of a raucous crowd the Roses survived a second-quarter scare to finish on top of their pool, undefeated heading into Saturday’s semi-finals.

Related: Commonwealth Games day seven: road cycling, diving, hockey and more – live!

With Jamaica producing a stunning upset over pre-tournament favourites Australia earlier in the day to advance as top seeds into the semis the question of whether England should throw the game to avoid a wounded Diamonds hung like a cloud over the game.

But from the first centre pass it was clear the Roses were out to win. Pressing the Ferns high and wide, England turned into scavengers hunting across looking to break the rhythm that typified the early stages.

The contest between England’s veteran goalkeeper Geva Mentor, in her sixth Games, and New Zealand’s burgeoning talent, 20-year-old Grace Nweke, proved the point of difference with the England star getting the better of the green Fern. Shooting at just 63 per cent, and picking up significant whistle, the Roses stormed ahead for New Zealand to take the first round: 8-15.

The second quarter will be one England will quickly forget. The injection of Te-Paea Selby-Rickit into attack proved to be a masterstroke by Silver Ferns’ head coach and renowned tactician Dame Noeline Taurua. With a new outlet in attack the Ferns came charging back, picking off predictable England play to eat into the deficit and leave things perfectly poised trailing 24-25 at the break.

For those looking for a sign the Roses have the mettle to defend their crown the second half showed exactly that. With Jo Harten, at the helm of goal shooter at the start of quarter three, England returned from the locker room inspired. Reclaiming the initiative, they reclaimed a five-goal cushion to stem the rising Silver Fern tide.

The final 15 minutes was a battle of wills. New Zealand made several changes, looking to change their course, but a resolute England held firm. A screaming intercept by 24-year-old Imogen Allison that saw her collapse out of court to keep the ball alive captured the Roses’ spirit as they twisted the knife into the world champions.

“We’ll take that,” the England head coach Jess Thirlby said. “At the end of the day it hasn’t changed our course of where we were headed. We’d already booked our place in the semi-final.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

“We all know that task is a big one, but I think if you can arrive there feeling confident of taking the scalp of a team ranked above you in the world rankings then it’s a better place to be.”

On the Aussie Diamonds, who now await England in a semi-final that will determine who will go for gold, Thirlby said: “I think Australia will do their homework. They’ll come back out and they’ve got some real weapons in there. We’ve got a big task on our hands.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Inspired England beat Australia to win Commonwealth Games hockey gold

After 24 years of trying, the England women’s hockey team finally won gold at the Commonwealth Games. They had played Australia in three finals before now, and lost every one of them. But on a sunny Sunday afternoon at the University of Birmingham, they finally beat them, 2-1, through goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jess Thirlby
Person
Jade Clarke
Person
Geva Mentor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Netball#Diving#Commonwealth Games#Te Paea Selby Rickit
The Guardian

By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan

The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy