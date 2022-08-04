Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 220 ‘Roster Bubble’

Colts HC Frank Reich had high praise for recently acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue, describing that he’s explosive at the line of scrimmage and understands different situations. “Yeah, he’s got such good get-off. He’s explosive,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s just really smart. He understands the game, he understands what offenses are trying to do. He’s good situationally, and more than that, what I’m coming to appreciate about Yannick more and more is really what a leader this guy is. He’s going to put up great individual performance and production, but ultimately it’s about the team, and I really believe that he’s going to be a great fit for us going forward — really excited about Yannick.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO