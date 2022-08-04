Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 220 ‘Roster Bubble’

Read on cbs4indy.com
2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp
When the Indianapolis Colts heartbreakingly missed out on the 2021 NFL Playoffs after an unconscionable loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard went back to the drawing board. They traded quarterback Carson Wentz, brought in QB Matt Ryan, and added or re-upped several notable offensive weapons. Despite […] The post 2 unheralded pass-catchers making noise at Colts training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans RB Marlon Mack feels as great as he did before his Achilles injury
Marlon Mack was trucking along. The former 2017 fourth-round pick from South Florida was coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Even though the Indianapolis Colts drafted the Wisconsin running back in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL draft, the rookie would have to up his game to overtake Mack for the feature back role.
Colts worked out four LBs
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for four linebackers, per the league’s transaction wire Saturday. The four linebackers included Aaron Hansford, Justin Hilliard, Dorian O’Daniel and Kadofi Wright. The Colts showed interest in Hansford before the 2022 NFL draft. Hilliard spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers...
Colts' starters may play 'a little bit more' in preseason
Every team always has to play the delicate balance of playing time during the preseason, and the Indianapolis Colts are no different. While it’s important for the players to get reps in a live atmosphere, there’s a fine line to walk without risking injury too much. Getting the new players acclimated to the schemes is vital, but having them available for the season is the priority.
Confidence And Control: Why Texans' Marlon Mack Is Ready For Breakout Campaign
- Marlon Mack's revival tour with the Houston Texans will begin against a familiar face. The Indianapolis Colts head to NRG Stadium on Sept. 11, and Mack will know plenty of faces on the opposing sidelines. Drafted out of South Florida in 2017 by the Colts, Mack spent five years...
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich had high praise for recently acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue, describing that he’s explosive at the line of scrimmage and understands different situations. “Yeah, he’s got such good get-off. He’s explosive,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s just really smart. He understands the game, he understands what offenses are trying to do. He’s good situationally, and more than that, what I’m coming to appreciate about Yannick more and more is really what a leader this guy is. He’s going to put up great individual performance and production, but ultimately it’s about the team, and I really believe that he’s going to be a great fit for us going forward — really excited about Yannick.”
NFL wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns' game vs. Texans?
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, it might be open to a ban that at least keeps him off the field for the Cleveland Browns' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. Despite the league's best efforts during July hearings in...
G A.J. Cann wants Texans run game to 'pop a hundred every single game'
The Houston Texans’ run game was putrid in 2021. The Texans’ were at the bottom of the league with 3.4 yards per carry and 83.6 rushing yards per game. Not only did Houston have just one performance where a back went over 100 yards rushing, but there were only three games where the team went over 100 rushing yards.
Highlights From Indianapolis Colts Second Padded Practice
The rain clouds moved in and the team put on the pads once again for Thursday’s training camp practice. Here are some highlights from the Indianapolis Colts second padded practice. Andrew Ogletree Fights for Spot During Colts Second Padded Practice. Rookie tight end Andrew “Drew” Ogletree showed out in...
