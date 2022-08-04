ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Awarded $23.9 Million in Federal Funding To Support Workforce Training Initiative

Governor Ned Lamont yesterday announced that the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy is being awarded a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative. The initiative will provide resources to support ten Regional...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Patterson Library has Empire Passes1

Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
PATTERSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy