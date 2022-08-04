Effective: 2022-08-05 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Talbot County in eastern Maryland South central Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Southwestern Caroline County in eastern Maryland * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cordova, or near Easton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Easton, Queen Anne, Matthews, Tanyard, Wye Mills, Griffin, Skipton, Copperville, Cordova, Harmony and Hillsboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAROLINE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO