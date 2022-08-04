Gov. Hutchinson appoints 3 to fill vacancies at cabinet level, state posts

Read on talkbusiness.net
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Gov. Hutchinson officially calls for special session to address tax relief, school safety funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson officially issued a call Friday for a special session of the General Assembly to address tax relief for state residents and improving safety in schools. The call for the special session comes just over a month after the state wrapped up with fiscal year with a record […]
Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Files Lawsuit To Put Legalization Measure On Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
Arkansas activists on Thursday filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court, seeking to secure ballot access for their proposed legalization initiative. The legal action comes a day after the state Board of Election Commissioners ruled that the measure’s ballot title and popular name are misleading. Last week, the...
Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures. Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected...
Gov. Hutchinson comes out against Biden-backed inflation bill
Hutchinson joins other governors in opposing proposed federal legislation.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to trend down
The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday released new data showing a slight drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Governor to issue special session call on Friday; tax cuts, school safety only items allowed
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (Aug. 4) said he planned to issue the proclamation for a special session call on Friday, Aug. 5 with the commencement of the extraordinary session set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 9. The timing announcement was part of a lengthy interview Hutchinson conducted for this weekend’s...
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline
New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
SAU students receive Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarships
Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The SAU recipients are:. Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major. Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major. Funding for...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
