ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Gov. Hutchinson appoints 3 to fill vacancies at cabinet level, state posts

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor
magnoliareporter.com

SAU students receive Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarships

Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The SAU recipients are:. Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major. Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major. Funding for...
MAGNOLIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
5NEWS

What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy