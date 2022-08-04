Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

Read on www.ifiberone.com
KHQ Right Now
Son asks for help rebuilding father's property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. - The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
KHQ Right Now
Truck carrying hay catches on fire in Davenport
A truck carrying hay caught on fire in Davenport on Friday. Fire District #5 in Lincoln County responded to the fire and were able to get it under control.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
KEPR
One dead, two injured after shooting in Pasco neighborhood
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive and Saratoga Lane. This is near Rd 68 and Chapel Hill Blvd.
spotonidaho.com
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes
In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Kennewick PD: Suspect attacked motorcyclist, stole bike and fled
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police investigators are searching for information on an assault and robbery in which the suspect allegedly attacked a motorcyclist on a busy road near the west side of Kennewick. According to a public notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the attack took place just before 9:00...
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Williams Lake Fire
Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Williams Lake Fire located in Spokane County, 15 miles south of Cheney, WA. The Williams Lake Fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. Approximately 400 structures are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
FOX 11 and 41
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
ifiberone.com
One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
