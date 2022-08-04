ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 1

Related
KHQ Right Now

Son asks for help rebuilding father's property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. - The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’

CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
CHENEY, WA
KEPR

One dead, two injured after shooting in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive and Saratoga Lane. This is near Rd 68 and Chapel Hill Blvd.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lind, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Adams County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, WA
spotonidaho.com

Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)

A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
LIND, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident
MyNorthwest

Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes

In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
LIND, WA
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Williams Lake Fire

Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Williams Lake Fire located in Spokane County, 15 miles south of Cheney, WA. The Williams Lake Fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. Approximately 400 structures are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed, three injured in Saturday morning crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake. Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy