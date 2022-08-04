ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Are the Buffalo Bills Setting Ken Dorsey Up for Success or Preparing for Him to Fail?

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Since Josh Allen started his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills , Brian Daboll has been his offensive coordinator. Now that the Buffalo-native coach is helming the New York Giants franchise , Allen faces his first season with a new OC. Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey is the man replacing Daboll, and with the move the franchise has made on the Bills coaching staff this season, it’s fair to ask if the club is setting Dorsey up for success or getting ready in case he fails.

Ken Dorsey brings a lot as Bills OC but doesn’t have play-calling experience

The 2022 Buffalo Bills are the Super Bowl favorite heading into the year. However, the upcoming season will feature a lot of firsts for the offense.

In addition to Josh Allen’s first season of his career without Brian Daboll in his ear on game day, it will be the first time OC Ken Dorsey has been the primary play-caller in an NFL game.

Dorsey has coached with Bills head man Sean McDermott since he joined the Carolina Panthers staff with McDermott as the defensive coordinator in 2011. He’s also coached under Daboll since 2019.

Because of all this, it stands to reason that Dorsey’s Bills offense will look a lot like the Bills offense of the last several seasons.

That said, calling plays on Sunday is a lot different than helping design an offense.

Dorsey does bring unique experience to the table as well, though. He is best-known to most football fans as the national championship-winning signal-caller from The U who led the star-studded, early 2000s Hurricanes offense that featured the likes of Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Clinton Portis, and Frank Gore.

On this level, he can likely relate to Allen better than most coaches as a former player who’s won on a big stage and managed highly-talented skill positions players (many with notoriously big egos).

Overall, it’s easy to see why the Bills fought so hard for Dorsey to stay and not follow Daboll to the Giants.

The lack of NFL play-calling experience has to frighten McDermott and the Bills a little, though, which is why they set up the 2022 Bills coaching staff like they have.

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff includes a lot of experienced offensive coaches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cMcp_0h5H2GHG00
Ken Dorsey | Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

The 2022 Buffalo Bills coaching staff is chock-full of offensive coaches with NFL play-calling experience. In fact, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is one of the few coaches on that side of the ball without it.

Prior to this season, the Bills coaching staff already included tight ends coach Rob Boras. He’s been with the organization in that role since 2017. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams in 2015 and 2016 under Jeff Fischer.

This offseason, the Bills brought in a trio of offensive coaches with OC and play-calling experience.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was the Carolina Panthers OC last year , and Special Offensive Assistant was Sean McDermott’s offensive counterpart (and Dorsey’s boss) with the Panthers back from 2013-17.

Finally, offensive line coach Aaron Kromer held the same position with the New Orleans Saints under Sean Payton. He also served as interim head coach in 2012 when Payton served his “Bountygate” suspension. Kromer was then Chicago Bears OC in 2013-14.

With all these play-calling coaches around Dorsey, he has plenty of experience to draw from.

Whether the Bills are setting him up for success or getting ready in case he fails doesn’t really matter now. Because at this point, the team is covered in either eventuality.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: Josh Allen News: The Entire NFL Community Underestimates the Buffalo Bills QB

The post Are the Buffalo Bills Setting Ken Dorsey Up for Success or Preparing for Him to Fail? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Von Miller needed better toilet paper at training camp and Buffalo Bills fans helped him out

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Ah yes, the joys of college dorm life. Small living quarters, twin mattresses and dicey bathroom conditions. When Von Miller headed to St. John Fisher University for his first training camp with the Buffalo Bills, after signing a six-year, $120 million contract, he was reintroduced to all the ins and outs that come with staying on a college campus. For him, the changes that stood out when staying in a dorm were the beds, a lack of television and the typical dorm toilet paper.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Bills Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Defensive Star

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, it's not as serious as previously believed. The Bills announced this Thursday morning that Poyer has suffered a hyperextended elbow injury. The bad news is that he's going to miss a couple of weeks. The good news is Poyer should be good to go by Week 1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Shockey
ClutchPoints

‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills Setting#Success#The New York Giants#Carolina#Dorsey S Bills
FanSided

Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said that QB Joe Burrow is still day-to-day after undergoing an appendectomy but the quarterback is still helping lead team meetings. “I don’t think that’s necessary for him,” Taylor said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think he’s been pretty locked in and focused. He’s in the meetings and helping lead some of the meetings — like he was today. So he’s been plenty engaged and I don’t think we need that to stimulate him. He does a pretty good job with that.”
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tony Buzbee vaguely hints at potential litigation against the NFL

During his Thursday press conference that primarily focused on criticizing the NFL for its handling of the discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — even though the NFL continues to try to suspend Watson for at least one year — attorney Tony Buzbee provided a vague hint regarding his potential plans for the future.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Ravens Defensive Veteran Out For Season Following Training Camp Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to find some more linebacker depth following Thursday's development. Veteran linebacker Vince Biegel has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced just moments ago that Biegel, 29, will miss the entire 2022 season. He tore his Achilles...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Matthew Berry’s 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings and 100 Facts ahead of NFL season

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams matchup at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) but the action gets started even earlier with the Hall of Fame Game, between the Jaguars and the Raiders on August 4th. All this can only mean one thing… the 2022 Fantasy Football season is upon us.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

196K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy