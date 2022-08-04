Edmond Public Schools Beef Up Security Ahead Of School Year

Read on www.news9.com
Big safety change coming to Mustang Public Schools
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — A major safety change is coming to Mustang Public Schools (MPS) this year. The district says all of its classroom doors will stay locked and closed at all times. Fox 25 has been learning more about their decision, as MPS' director of school safety and...
Metro public schools still have teacher vacancies with under a week before school starts
With less than week left until the new school year begins, Metro school districts are still trying to fill teacher vacancies.
Edmond School District Prepares For New School Year
One of the state's largest school districts is looking ahead to the new school year. Edmond students return to school in six days. Edmond Memorial High School, like many schools in the district, got a face-lift over the summer. Its principal says the improvements, including a new multi-purpose room, helps...
Stillwater Police Address Safety Concerns Of Parents, Students Before School Year Starts
Stillwater police are addressing any lingering safety concerns both parents and students may have before heading back to school. The department said they're always training for any and all crisis scenarios,. They said they have an ongoing partnership with a response team ready and willing to jump into action.
Banner School seeks new building
With housing growth across the district, Banner school officials want to construct a new building featuring eight classrooms, two multipurpose rooms and safe rooms. Voters in the K-8 Banner school district will cast ballots in a Tuesday, Aug. 23 election to fund these upgrades through a $6 million bond issue. The debt would be paid off over 10 years.
As students return to classrooms and ditch virtual instruction, experts and parents wonder about pandemic learning loss
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parents heard a lot about learning loss throughout the pandemic as schools went virtual. Experts say it was harder for kids to reach milestones, both academic and social. As we look to the upcoming school year, the first fully back in the classroom for many students,...
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
YPS parents urged to seek meal benefits
Yukon parents are being urged to apply for free and reduced lunch benefits because the school district will soon start charging for meals. Yukon Public Schools’ Board of Education, at its Aug. 1st meeting, unanimously approved student meal prices for the 2022-23 school year. Lunch prices will be $2.70...
The OKC Black Alumni Coalition Host Inaugural Event At Riversport OKC
High School rivalries run deep, but a new OKC alumni group is putting differences aside to build the community. “Three years ago, in the spring of 2019, I was in my graduate program at the OU school of social work,” said Shawntay Alexander, co-founder of The OKC Black Alumni Coalition.
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Housing Assistance Groups Struggling As Funds Dry Up
Local groups said they received millions of dollars during the pandemic to help people struggling to pay their bills. We're three years into the pandemic and they said the demand is still there, but the money is almost gone. Jessie Thompson with Community Action Agency said they were able to...
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
Former violent gang members turn to religion for redemption and community impact
"Our mission is to reach the lost souls," said David Medina.
Horror-Con In Oklahoma City This Week
This weekend is Oklahoma City's Premiere Horror Con, and we have a special guest to tell us all about it. Actor Lou Ferrigno, who you may better know as the Incredible Hulk, is here in Oklahoma City for the event this weekend. There will be things like shopping, Q&A panels,...
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
What’s in store for The Paseo Arts District this August
The Paseo Arts District has plenty in store for the month of August.
