Stevenson Sylvester talks NFL offseason, DeShaun Watson, Utes at fall camp + more

Read on espn700sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
USC football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
brownsnation.com
Browns Make Decision About How Much Deshaun Watson Will Play In Preseason
The Cleveland Browns are again in a state of waiting, as the NFL has issued an appeal on independent arbitrator Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to many sources, the league wants Watson suspended for, at the very least, 12 games, and ideally for at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
AthlonSports.com
Greg McElroy Predicts College Football's 'Best Quarterback Conference' In 2022
The best quarterbacks in college football right now come from the SEC (Bryce Young) and Big Ten (CJ Stroud). However, overall analyst Greg McElroy believes the ACC will be the "best quarterback conference" in 2022. In a recent episode of 'Always College Football,' McElroy expressed his confidence in ACC quarterbacks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
This Bold Trade Sends Paul George To New Orleans Pelicans
Some NBA trades are easy to predict. Perhaps they so obviously benefit each team involved that everyone notices. Alternatively, it may be that the swap has been in the rumor mill for so long that it virtually had to happen. Alternatively, some NBA trades come out of nowhere. Teams that...
Gifted Offensive Weapons in 2023 Class, LSU Racking Up Talent
Tigers have embarrassment of riches offensively in 2023 class, still looking to add more
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz talked massive Westbrook, Mitchell trade
This needs to be emphasized up front: Not only did this trade obviously not happen, but things also remain incredibly quiet on the trade front, and no deal similar to this appears close to happening anytime soon. If ever. However, the Lakers, Knicks, and Jazz discussed a three-team trade that...
Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves
Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that Lakers guard Austin Reaves should shed either of his current nicknames.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Mike Norvell provides an initial assessment of FSU's first preseason scrimmage
Year three of the Mike Norvell era is underway. After two losing seasons to kick off his tenure, Seminole fans are itching for a breakthrough in 2022. Judging by Florida State’s first fall scrimmage, the team could very well be trending in that direction. Following the recent scrimmage, Norvell...
deseret.com
How does Utah stack up against college football’s blue blood programs in the latest preseason rankings?
It’s expected to be a memorable — perhaps even historical — season for Utah football, which opened fall camp on Wednesday. The Utes are seen as a top 10 preseason team by many national media outlets and a College Football Playoff contender, after the program won its first Pac-12 championship in 2021 and went to the Rose Bowl for the first time in school history.
ESPN releases updated Way Too Early Top 25 for college basketball
The summer is nearing its end with college football season rapidly approaching. But it’s never too early to take a look at college basketball season, either. Recently, ESPN released an updated Way Too Early Top 25 for the upcoming college basketball season, and there are some changes throughout the rankings.
Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?
A year after selecting Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, would the Houston Rockets make a different decision if given a chance to redo the 2021 NBA Draft?
Comments / 0