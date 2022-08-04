Effective: 2022-08-07 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Davie; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Iredell; Lincoln; Rowan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba, Rowan, Lincoln, Cabarrus, Greater Caldwell, and Greater Burke Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility from areas of dense fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog should begin to lift and dissipate between 9 and 10 am EDT.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO