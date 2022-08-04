ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Davie, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights and fog lamps, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Davie; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Iredell; Lincoln; Rowan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Catawba, Rowan, Lincoln, Cabarrus, Greater Caldwell, and Greater Burke Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility from areas of dense fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog should begin to lift and dissipate between 9 and 10 am EDT.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Changes are underway at the EpiCentre

Changes are afoot at the EpiCentre, previously a buzzing complex Uptown where people would flock to eat, drink, shop and be entertained. The EpiCentre auction has been delayed, again. It was scheduled for July 26 at 10am, and has been pushed back to Aug. 9 at 10am at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. The highest bidder […] The post Changes are underway at the EpiCentre appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

