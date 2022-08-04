Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Saratoga County through 245 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ballston Spa, or 7 miles southwest of Saratoga Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on roadways. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Greenfield, Malta Ridge, Francis Corners, Milton Center, West Milton, Yaddo, Halls Corner, Mannings Cove, Cedar Bluffs, Eddy Corners, Riley Cove, North Milton, South Galway Corner, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Birchton. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 87 between exits 13S and 13N. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Albany; Columbia; Greene; Rensselaer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Northeastern Greene County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ravena, or 10 miles south of Delmar, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Nassau, New Baltimore, Ravena, Valatie, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Selkirk, Coeymans, East Nassau, Coeymans Hollow, Brookview, Van Hoesen Station, Jacks Corners, Spawn Hollow, Dormansville, Beckers Corners, Millers Corners, Rayville and Otter Hook. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0