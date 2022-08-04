ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, NM

KFDA

1 dead after motorcycle crash north Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari. According to the release, on August 1, at around 9 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were called to New Mexico State Road north of Tucumcari about a motorcycle crash. The investigation showed that a 2002...
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dead after hitting deer on the road

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari. NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: New leader in Clovis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Andrew McCraw is entering his first year as head coach of the Clovis Wildcats. He takes over a team who has underperformed in recent years, and he intends to build the culture back up. We are trying to bring back being nothing tougher than a Clovis wildcat, he said. "You know, that's […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old

CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave "a detailed account […]
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a homicide suspect today after a woman was shot dead. CPD said 19-year-old Zyon Williams was arrested on a charge in the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Community College President placed on administrative leave

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Community College announced Thursday that the college's president has officially been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a statement from the college, the Clovis Community College's Board of Trustees pleased the college's president Charles Nwankwo on paid administrative leave. This was brought about because of the votes […]
CLOVIS, NM

