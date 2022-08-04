Read on alerts.weather.gov
Crews Rescue Person From Under Garbage Truck In Bovina, New York
Never a day goes by when we see emergency personnel headed to assist a person or persons for whatever the situation might be. It becomes second nature to not give it a thought except to move over if you are in traffic where the emergency vehicle needs to pass by you.
1 dead after motorcycle crash north Tucumcari
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari. According to the release, on August 1, at around 9 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were called to New Mexico State Road north of Tucumcari about a motorcycle crash. The investigation showed that a 2002...
First year Clovis coach installing new offense, mentality for Wildcats
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis football team has not lived up to its storied past in recent years. Coming off a 3-7 season, the Wildcats made a coaching change in the offseason and Andrew McCraw stepped in to elevate the program back to what it once was. “We are trying to bring back being nothing […]
Friona woman charged after holding 17 immigrants hostage
The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice: LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A Friona woman allegedly who held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home has been charged with a federal crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Manuela Magdalena Jimon Castro, 30, […]
Teen arrested in connection with shooting death of Clovis 17-year-old
CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department. Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account […]
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Shooting leaves 17-year-old Clovis girl dead, 1 arrested
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has named a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl. Around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday morning Clovis police were called to the 1000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd about a male who had been shot. Clovis Police say when officers arrived they found Shammeal […]
Clovis Community College President placed on administrative leave
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Community College announced Thursday that the college’s president has officially been placed on paid administrative leave. According to a statement from the college, the Clovis Community College’s Board of Trustees pleased the college’s president Charles Nwankwo on paid administrative leave. This was brought about because of the votes […]
