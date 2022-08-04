ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics Projected to Have One of the NBA’s Most Expensive Teams in 2022-23

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Randle for Russ? A Lakers-Knicks Trade Could Shake Up The NBA

A former MVP to NYC? The Los Angeles Lakers might be desperate enough to make it happen. The New York Knicks are among five candidates listed in a Bleacher Report compilation honestly admitting that the Lake Show could be forced into a deal to unload the $47 million-plus attached to Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Luke Kornet
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Gordon Hayward drawing interest from Heat?

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Gordon Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,”...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy