Read on www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Veteran LB Kiko Alonso retires days after signing with Saints
After just signing with the Saints the other day, Kiko Alonso is calling it a career. The veteran linebacker is retiring, according to Brooke Kirchhofer of WWLTV. Alonso hadn’t seen the field since the 2019 season, but he decided to reunite with the Saints on Thursday. Two days later, he’s hanging up his cleats. According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, Alonso’s reverse decision had nothing to do with his health. Rather, the veteran simply changed his mind, with Terrell noting that it’d be tough for the linebacker to return after such a lengthy absence if he wasn’t 100 percent committed.
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Former Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL
One of the critical assets used by the Eagles to move up in the 2016 NFL draft has walked away from the game, as Kiko Alonso has retired. Brooke Kirchhofer of WWL-TV in New Orleans is reporting that the linebacker retired just one day after joining the Saints on a one-year deal.
Report: Kiko Alonso Retires After Attempted NFL Comeback With Saints
The veteran linebacker last played in an NFL game three years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jets Fan With Cerebral Palsy Scores Touchdown in Scrimmage (Video)
New York used their annual scrimmage to give one fan a lasting memory.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp
Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
Florida re-offers this 4-star in-state 2024 running back
Four-star running back Anthony Carrie was recently re-offered by the Florida Gators’ new coaching staff, according to Gators Online. The Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Florida) recruit impressed coaches during the a July camp, which he partially participated in due to the upcoming season. He and teammate Bredell Richardson, a four-star wide receiver ranked No. 77 overall in the class, performed individual drills for coaches and both picked up offers for the second time.
Yardbarker
Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso
Monday, an undrafted rookie from Auburn, had a strong start to training camp. In four years at Auburn, Monday amassed five interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, and scored three defensive touchdowns. Monday's move to injured reserve creates roster space for veteran LB Kiko Alonso, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers
The Giants bolster their depth at safety in the wake of the Dane Belton injury.
NFL・
Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!
Less than 44 Days until the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.
Comments / 0