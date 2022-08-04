ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Franco to portray late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Aline of Cuba for filmmaker Miguel Bardem

James Franco has been cast as late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the upcoming film Aline of Cuba from director Miguel Bardem.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 44, will be joined in the cast by actress Mía Maestro, 47, who will play the role of socialite Natalia 'Naty' Revuelta, who was Castro's one-time mistress, Deadline reported Thursday.

The pair join actress Ana Villafañe, 33, in the cast, as she is playing the role of Alina Fernandez - the daughter of Castro and Revuelta - in the motion picture.

The motion picture - of which the script was penned by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz - will depict the life story of Fernandez, a Cuban exile and social activist.

When she was 10, Fernandez found out that she was Castro's daughter, as her mother revealed to her the truth after Castro had visited the family home secretly for years. Revuelta had given her and her doctor husband's wealth to finance the beginning stages of the communist revolution.

Fernandez eventually became an anti-communism activist who was arrested multiple times for her attempts to depart Cuba, and banned from traveling outside the country. Fernandez in 1993 defected to Spain and eventually settled in Miami.

The film will begin shooting August 15 in the Colombian cities of Cartagena and Bogota, according to the outlet.

Actress Mía Maestro, 47, will play the role of socialite Natalia 'Naty' Revuelta, Castro's one-time mistress. She was snapped in LA in 2020 
Ana Villafañe, 33, is playing the role of Alina Fernandez in the motion picture. She was pictured in NYC in 2020 

Producer John Martinez O'Felan told Deadline that 'finding and convincing James Franco to play Castro, was a fun and challenging process and has been the collaborative work of the universe, because our director's original order was to find an actor who holds a close physical resemblance to the real Castro to build from, along with finding someone Alina Fernandez would strongly endorse.

'To get there on such a tough look to cast, we used Fidel Castro's ancient Galician heraldry as our focal compass, and then combed through the entire ranks of actors with Latin roots in Hollywood to find someone who has a similar facial structure.'

O'Felan said that after a comprehensive search 'into our hopefuls through the eye of Spanish and Portuguese genealogy which the Galicians held,' Franco was found to have 'had the closest facial likeness of our industry's leading actors, meaning that the focus would be to build out his character accent and we'd have a stunning on-screen match to intrigue audiences and bring the story to life with true visual integrity.'

He said that casting Villafañe and Maestro 'were no-brainers because, besides the trajectory of their past work, one represents modern Cuban-America and the other Argentina.'

O'Felan told the outlet that the focus of the project is to 'produce an artistic piece of modern Hispanic history, with the vision for the project as being truly inclusive through uniting actors and creatives from both intergenerational and recent Latin roots from the U.S, Latin America, and the world.'

EW.com

James Franco to play Fidel Castro in biopic, with blessing of Cuban leader's daughter

James Franco is going from Tommy Wiseau to Fidel Castro. The Disaster Artist actor has been cast to play the Cuban leader in director Miguel Bardem's Alina of Cuba, EW has confirmed. He joins the previously announced Ana Villafañe, who plays the titular character, Alina Fernandez. Mía Maestro is also joining the film as Fernandez's mother Natalia "Naty" Revuelta, the Cuban socialite who gave birth to her following an affair with Castro.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Wide Swoops On Breakout Angolan War Of Independence Locarno Competition Title ‘Tommy Guns’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales company Wide has acquired world sales rights to Angola-born Portuguese filmmaker Carlos Conceição’s Angolan War of Independence drama Tommy Guns, which made a well-received debut in Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Friday. Set against the final violent days of the conflict in 1974, the film gives a dual perspective of the conflict through the tale of a young local girl who discovers love and death when her path crosses that of a young Portuguese soldier. The film is lead produced by Terratreme Filmes, the Lisbon-based collective created by award-winning Portuguese...
WORLD
Collider

Danny Trejo Set to Star as Ferdinand Magellan in Historical Epic '1521'

Actor Danny Trejo is adding another film to his vast arsenal, reports Variety, and this time he will be portraying Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan for the historical epic 1521. The film will chronicle Magellan's ill-fated decision to drop anchor at the shores of Homonhon Island in the pre-colonial era, marking the very first documented presence of Europeans in what is now the Philippines.
MOVIES
