Harrisonburg, VA

Cancer Survivor Hosts Virginia Hike to Raise Funds for Research

In December of 2020, Dwayne Coleman was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 55. A father and avid hiker, Coleman and his son Michael decided to take their shared love for the outdoors and use it to help others fighting the disease. Last August they both hosted their own local climbs for Climb for a Cure, a national event organized by advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) that raises awareness and funds with group climbs across the U.S. This week, they plan to participate again the same way they did last year—2,000 miles apart.
BOZEMAN, MT
Pour a Cold One for Summer Days in Rockbridge County, Va.

You can characterize summertime in Rockbridge County by the natural features all around you—forested trails teeming with wildlife, hidden swimming holes in the mountains, and a landscape filled with every shade of green imaginable. What better way to end a summer’s day of exploring than sipping on a craft beverage made by the people who call this slice of Virginia home?
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Harrisonburg is the Adventure Capital of the Shenandoah Valley

Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, nestled between the majestic Appalachian Mountains, Harrisonburg is the outdoor adventure capital of the region. With access to George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park and numerous trails, parks, and waterways, the City is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Harrisonburg each year to attend events such as the Shenandoah Mountain Bike Festival, Jeremiah Bishop’s Alpine Loop Grand Fondo, or Rocktown Rambler, while heart-pumping activities keep adventure seekers engaged throughout the year. Harrisonburg holds the distinction of being a IMBA Bronze Level Ride Center™ and is the home of nationally recognized cyclists.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville, VA
