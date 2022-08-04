Read on www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
Visit Rockingham County, Va., for Miles of Trails
From mountain ridge tops to underground caverns, the parks of Rockingham County provide access to a variety of Virginia adventures. With over 177,000 designated as national park or national forest land, there is plenty to keep you coming back year after year. Follow Skyline Drive to one of the spectacular...
Cancer Survivor Hosts Virginia Hike to Raise Funds for Research
In December of 2020, Dwayne Coleman was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer at age 55. A father and avid hiker, Coleman and his son Michael decided to take their shared love for the outdoors and use it to help others fighting the disease. Last August they both hosted their own local climbs for Climb for a Cure, a national event organized by advocacy group Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) that raises awareness and funds with group climbs across the U.S. This week, they plan to participate again the same way they did last year—2,000 miles apart.
Pour a Cold One for Summer Days in Rockbridge County, Va.
You can characterize summertime in Rockbridge County by the natural features all around you—forested trails teeming with wildlife, hidden swimming holes in the mountains, and a landscape filled with every shade of green imaginable. What better way to end a summer’s day of exploring than sipping on a craft beverage made by the people who call this slice of Virginia home?
Harrisonburg is the Adventure Capital of the Shenandoah Valley
Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, nestled between the majestic Appalachian Mountains, Harrisonburg is the outdoor adventure capital of the region. With access to George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park and numerous trails, parks, and waterways, the City is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Harrisonburg each year to attend events such as the Shenandoah Mountain Bike Festival, Jeremiah Bishop’s Alpine Loop Grand Fondo, or Rocktown Rambler, while heart-pumping activities keep adventure seekers engaged throughout the year. Harrisonburg holds the distinction of being a IMBA Bronze Level Ride Center™ and is the home of nationally recognized cyclists.
