BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
TODAY.com
Mother, boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old girl falls out of SUV, fatally struck on California freeway
A 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in South California, and her mother and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged in connection with her death. The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested...
Two found dead inside burned out car as McKinney Fire spreads to over 55,400 acres
Two people were found dead inside a burned out car as the McKinney Fire spread to over 55,400 acres in Klamath National Forest, California.Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was in the driveway of a residence in the community of Klamath River.Officials located the deceased individuals in the path of the wildfire on Sunday, 31 July.The McKinney Fire has rapidly spread in Northern California, with the blaze at zero per cent containment on Monday, 1 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedCalifornia wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuatedItalian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcycle, California Highway Patrol confirms
CALABASAS, Calif. — Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist in Calabasas on Sunday morning, California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to officers, the “Aquaman” star was not injured, but the motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and sustained minor injuries, KABC-TV reported.
Highway 38 closed at Valley of the Falls Drive due to mud on roadway
The Highway 38 route to Big Bear has been shut down while road crews work to clean up mudslides caused by rain in the mountains near Angelus Oaks. It's unclear how long Valley of the Falls Drive will remain closed but residents of the mountain communities should adhere to the flash food warnings issued by the National Weather Service.CBSLA has learned that several cars are stuck in the mud, including a Caltrans truck.Monsoon moisture with scattered rain showers are expected to happen through Sunday evening for the Mountain communities, including Big Bear, and the Antelope Valley. The NWS said there is a strong risk of flash flooding the communities in the San Gabriel Valley mountains.
thecheyennepost.com
Highway Patrol Reports Fatal Crash
On July 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. Around 5:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to...
Late-night pursuit ends in crash injures several people
A late-night pursuit of a speeding suspect injured multiple people after the suspect crashed in Winnetka. According to the California Highway Patrol, the pursuit began chasing the suspect a little after 11:10 p.m. on Friday night. The suspect then crashed into an innocent driver on Winnetka Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard. Police said multiple people were hurt but did not specify how many or if anyone was taken to the hospital. One person was arrested at the end of the pursuit.
SFGate
Police arrest driver in deadly California crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver after she allegedly sped through a red light Thursday and plowed into other vehicles in a crowded intersection, killing a pregnant woman, a child and three other adults in a fiery crash. The California Highway Patrol on Friday said Nicole...
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
