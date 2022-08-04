Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

Read on 1470kyyw.com
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Ranked Sixth In D3football.com Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cameron Moore Promoted to Associate VP for Technology ServicesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tips for Surviving Your Freshman Year at ACU, HSU, Cisco, TSTC, or McMurry in Abilene
Back to school time is, once again, upon us and that means we'll have a bunch of new freshmen roaming the campuses of Abilene area colleges, like Abilene Christian University, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University, Cisco College, and TSTC. Your first year out of high school is exhilarating, but it can...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
It’s a Night of Country Rock With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band September 8TH
The Country Rock group that is coming to perform at this year's West Texas Rehab Centers benefit summer show is the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They'll perform on Thursday, September the 8th, and the Abilene Convention Center. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ruled the country radio airwaves in the '80s...
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Abilene Beware: If You See Money On Your Windshield – Do Not Touch It
Anybody that knows me knows that I'm real big on "the more you know". If you're like me you like being informed and making educated decisions. That's why when I come across something useful that I didn't know, I love to share it. I mean, after all, it helps everyone involved.
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director
Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area
Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
What are The Abilene Southwest Rotary Clubs Big Country Top 50 Winners
Earlier this year I was told and invited to an event that was to honor the "Top 50 Plus" in the Big Country. While I had heard about the Top 50 Plus awards I was still a little in the dark about this group of young Big Country high school students.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
