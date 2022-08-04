Read on pureoldies1035.com
pureoldies1035.com
SDBCA Legion All Star Games to be in Parkston on Monday
PARKSTON — The South Dakota Baseball Coaches Association American Legion All Star Game will be held in Parkston on Monday, Aug. 8. Players were nominated by their coaches to participate. The first game of the double header will begin at 1 p.m. Download the full roster and game program...
Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week
WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Codington, Day by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-05 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bennett; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Codington; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lyman; Marshall; Mellette; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 517 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BENNETT BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CLARK CODINGTON DAY EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT HAMLIN HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LYMAN MARSHALL MELLETTE POTTER ROBERTS SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
KELOLAND TV
Klock Werks demonstrates hard work pays off celebrating 25 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off tomorrow, but the city of Mitchell is revving things up with a pre-Sturgis Party. One of the organizers of the event is big into bikes, in fact, this year he’s celebrating a special anniversary. Brian...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
ktwb.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
drgnews.com
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
pureoldies1035.com
dakotanewsnow.com
Car vs. dump truck crash leaves one dead and five injured near Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon southwest of Woonsocket. According to the SD Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign an intersection. The Toyota collided with a 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which was southbound on 393rd Avenue. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
