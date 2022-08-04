SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.

