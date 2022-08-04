Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County

Read on abc57.com
Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
Names of men killed in South Haven plane crash released
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The names of the two men killed in a plane crash near South Haven have been released. The South Haven Police Department on Friday said they were 70-year-old plane owner Douglas Golike of Lawton and 70-year-old flight instructor David Peahl of Wayland. The Federal...
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
Plymouth man accused of leading police on pursuit, one woman injured following crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on a 2011 Ford Fusion on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to the Plymouth Police Department. The driver of the Fusion, 33-year-old Brett Kersey of Plymouth,...
Hairdresser Recalls Memories with Former Client, Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Condolences continue to pour out from the community after the sudden death of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski; all sharing memories with her and how they will remember her. This includes family and friends, politicians, loyal supporters, and even the people that helped keep up her style. People...
Cass County K9 locates missing woman with Alzheimer's
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Cass County K9 found an Alzheimer's patient after the woman went missing on a walk, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hoffman Road for a report that a 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was missing.
Jackie Walorski’s family speaks, remembering her life during vigil
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Hundreds of people—family, friends, colleagues, and some who may not have even known Jackie Walorski—all gathered outside Jimtown High School Thursday evening, to rmember the life of the beloved congresswoman. It was the one man who knew her best that had the most...
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
South Bend Police Department gathers supplies for donation to those affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department gathered together a variety of supplies on Wednesday and will be donating them to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Items in the donation package include diapers, wipes and toys, which will be sent to families in the recovery process.
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
Thrill on the Hill runs Friday and Saturday
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- This summer's Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan will be held Friday and Saturday on Front Street in Buchanan. The city has transformed Front Street into what may be the longest street running water slide in the country. The 500 foot long slide was made with 500...
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on August 6
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of its Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. No documents are required for the following services:. Pfizer vaccine: ages...
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
South Shore Line sends request to move South Bend station from east side to west side of airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Shore Line has sent out a request for proposals to move the current South Bend train station from the east side of the airport to the west side, to shave off about 15 minutes of travel time. South Shore Line hopes that this proposal,...
