WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Family of Saluda County crash victim calls for justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver died in a crash. According to state troopers, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 39 near MA Bryson Road in Laurens County. Troopers said the motorcycle went off the right side of the...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
WJCL
Police: South Carolina woman gave birth to 'unresponsive' baby, then waited 2 days to get help
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s July death, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a news release Friday. The infant was unresponsive at the time of birth, she claimed.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Police update on shooting that injured two teens in Winnsboro
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Two kids were shot in the legs on Friday as they sat on the wall of neighborhood in Winnsboro. Both teens are doing well and the injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting took place around 4pm on NInth street at the entrance to the Chatham Forest...
iheart.com
Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools
(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
Lake Wateree's 'Adopt a Landing' group cleaning up the shoreline
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — For the last five months, a group of residents near Lake Wateree have been picking up your trash. Bags filled with garbage that once littered the ground is the scene at June Creek today. It's this Lake Wateree group's mission to get rid of it.
wach.com
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
