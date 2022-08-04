ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver died in a crash. According to state troopers, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 39 near MA Bryson Road in Laurens County. Troopers said the motorcycle went off the right side of the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: South Carolina woman gave birth to 'unresponsive' baby, then waited 2 days to get help

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s July death, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a news release Friday. The infant was unresponsive at the time of birth, she claimed.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after fatal Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
CAYCE, SC
iheart.com

Two Injured In Shooting Near Fairfield County Schools

(Winnsboro, SC)-- Two juveniles are recovering from injuries after a shooting near three Fairfield County schools. It happened Friday afternoon in Winnsboro approximately one block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School. Police say five people were together when someone opened fire while...
WINNSBORO, SC
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

