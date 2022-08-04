Read on www.13newsnow.com
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
King's Fork football finds chemistry in a unique way
SUFFOLK, Va. — King's Fork High School won its first ever regional championship last year taking the Region 4A title before falling in the VHSL Class 4 State semi- finals. The loss came in the final seconds of the game- a gut wrenching loss, especially to the seniors, 13 of whom went on to continue their football careers collegiately.
Oscar Smith looks to add third straight title
Oscar Smith High School looks to go for their third straight football state championship.
Parkview's Carson Moore to compete for Hampton University
Carson Moore, a 2022 Parkview grad, will continue her track and field career at Hampton University (Va.), an NCAA Division I school that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. Moore was an all-county selection this past season in the 100 hurdles, finishing eighth in Class AAAAAAA in that event. She...
The best of Dr. Gary Senn
• Date and place of birth: The date I was born was too long ago to put in writing for everyone to see. I will say, however, that I was born within a few hours of John F. Kenney, Jr. and a local friend, Bob Caldon. I was born in Hampton, Virginia, at Langley Air Force Base while my dad was serving in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine.
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Drone 10: Military Circle Mall
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
1946-2022 Dr. Marie V. McDemmond: Pioneering Leader, Inherited & Braved, Fiscal Challenges
Dr. Marie Valentine McDemmond, 76, Norfolk State University’s third president, and the first woman to head the school, passed away, on July 27 in Pom Pano Beach, Florida. McDemmond led NSU from 1997 to 2005. According to the university, she was the first African American woman to lead a...
Student’s tribute to slain reporter stepsister wins award
Quinay Gatling wanted to do something to remember her stepsister, so she wrote a song, “Granby Street,” as a tribute.
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Union Taco in Norfolk
This spot is perfect for a date night. It's got a downtown vibe, fresh ingredients, lots of tequila, and the ambiance is everything.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend
Summer is coming to an end very soon! News 3 is working for you with 3 fun things you can do this weekend.
Volunteers to hold search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
The 4-year-old vanished eight months ago. Tonight, there is still no sign of the little boy.
Annual 31Heroes Workout of the Day event brings a party and lots of sweat
NORFOLK, Va. — New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach hosted the 31Heroes organization Saturday as they put on their annual Workout of the Day (WOD) event to honor the 31 lives lost on August 6, 2011 in Afghanistan. 31Heroes put on a workout and after party fundraiser to commemorate...
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Faik has been a bit out of practice since a fire ripped through the restaurant, Sal's Pizzeria, in April of last year. The fire occurred as eateries everywhere were struggling through the pandemic.
