Norfolk, VA

King's Fork football finds chemistry in a unique way

SUFFOLK, Va. — King's Fork High School won its first ever regional championship last year taking the Region 4A title before falling in the VHSL Class 4 State semi- finals. The loss came in the final seconds of the game- a gut wrenching loss, especially to the seniors, 13 of whom went on to continue their football careers collegiately.
Parkview's Carson Moore to compete for Hampton University

Carson Moore, a 2022 Parkview grad, will continue her track and field career at Hampton University (Va.), an NCAA Division I school that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. Moore was an all-county selection this past season in the 100 hurdles, finishing eighth in Class AAAAAAA in that event. She...
The best of Dr. Gary Senn

• Date and place of birth: The date I was born was too long ago to put in writing for everyone to see. I will say, however, that I was born within a few hours of John F. Kenney, Jr. and a local friend, Bob Caldon. I was born in Hampton, Virginia, at Langley Air Force Base while my dad was serving in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Drone 10: Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
