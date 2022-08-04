ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Excavation Safety event set for Monahans

Excavation safety will be the focus on Excavation Safety Day, held every August 11. Midland College’s Petroleum Professional Development Center is participating in a special event at the Ward County Event Center in Monahans beginning at 8 a.m. The event is presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas.
MONAHANS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
cbs19news

Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland Tx

Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
actionnews5.com

Hate crime: Man sentenced for attacking Asian family he blamed for pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting an Asian family that authorities said he blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Justice Department announced that Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced on hate crime charges for attacking an Asian family he believed was Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
ODESSA, TX
KFDM-TV

EPA says it is looking for super-emitters of methane gas in Permian Basin

Aug. 5, 2022 — Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New...
TEXAS STATE
yourbasin.com

MISD’s first day of school need to know’s

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton not seeking re-election

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of the City of Midland, has confirmed that he will not be seeking a second term. Payton unseated incumbent Mayor Jerry Morales in the November 2019 election. City Councilwoman for District 4 Lori Blong tells CBS7 that she has filed to...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Mayor not running for reelection

Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers. Updated: Aug....
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy