Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
Excavation Safety event set for Monahans
Excavation safety will be the focus on Excavation Safety Day, held every August 11. Midland College’s Petroleum Professional Development Center is participating in a special event at the Ward County Event Center in Monahans beginning at 8 a.m. The event is presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas.
Local pools announce final summer hours as school approaches
TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 school year is gearing up to start, which means pools, spray grounds and splash pads around West Texas are counting down the days until they close for the season. For the City of Midland, the Doug Russel Swimming Pool and Washington Aquatic Center both...
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
Texan sentenced to 25 years for virus-era attack on Asians
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Court records show 21-year-old Jose Gomez III of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after...
The City of Odessa release the costs to repair the water breakage
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Odessa released that the cost to repair the water line breakage from June, was over $600,000. That includes city workers and police doing overtime and outside contractors. Almost two months ago a 25 inch break in one of the water pipes and a faulty...
2nd Annual Free Will Seminar: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -August is National Make a Will Month. In recognition of Make a Will Month, the OEL Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will host its annual free will seminar for the Permian Basin Community. Local probate attorneys will provide information discussing making wills, estate planning, and the probate process.
20 Things To Do In Midland Tx
Set in the far reaches of rural west Texas, near the New Mexico border, Midland is a small city that most people have never heard of. Not only does it lack most of the attractions of major cities, but it is also far from any major airports, making it somewhat challenging to get to. However, just because it doesn’t attract visitors by the droves doesn’t mean that it is lacking in things to offer.
Midland county ranked nationally for purchase power
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Smart Asset’s the City of Midland ranks as one of the top counties in the nation for purchasing power. In their annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. Midland county ranked second in the state of Texas, and sixth overall among all U.S. counties with an average annual salary of just under 80,000 a year.
Midland Mayor Unexpectedly Decides Not To Seek Re-Election, Here is Why
With only three months until the election, Midland mayor Patrick Payton decides not to seek a second term. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the decision not to seek re-election followed many discussions with his wife about things related to another campaign and three more years as mayor of Midland. Payton...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) partners to meet safety needs of Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will participate in Excavation Safety Day presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas. The date of August 11 (8/11) conveniently coincides with the phone number to call (811) before you dig. The safety day will be held in...
Hate crime: Man sentenced for attacking Asian family he blamed for pandemic
MIDLAND, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for assaulting an Asian family that authorities said he blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Justice Department announced that Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced on hate crime charges for attacking an Asian family he believed was Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
Builder charged with stealing more than 300K after failing to complete new home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Midland builder was arrested late last month after investigators said he took more than $300,000 from a woman who contracted him to build her dream home – but made little effort to start building for more than a year. Luis Miguel Esquivel, 38, has been charged with Theft of Service […]
EPA says it is looking for super-emitters of methane gas in Permian Basin
Aug. 5, 2022 — Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New...
MISD’s first day of school need to know’s
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton not seeking re-election
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Patrick Payton, the current Mayor of the City of Midland, has confirmed that he will not be seeking a second term. Payton unseated incumbent Mayor Jerry Morales in the November 2019 election. City Councilwoman for District 4 Lori Blong tells CBS7 that she has filed to...
Midland Mayor not running for reelection
Former Crane Head Coach Michael Pittman returned this summer to lead the Golden Cranes, as they seek their 3rd straight district title. The Wink Lady Cats volleyball team has played in three straight regional finals, and made two trips to the State Final Four. Pigskin Preview: McCamey Badgers. Updated: Aug....
