Let The Trolling Begin. The Voice’s Blake Shelton Goes Full Horror Movie In Welcoming Camila Cabello To Season 22

The celebrities in the Big Red Chairs may change, but Blake Shelton’s antics never will. The country star is returning for his 22nd season on The Voice , and it looks like his need to troll his fellow coaches is back as well. NBC released a trailer ahead of the singing competition’s Season 22 premiere, and Blake Shelton has gone full horror movie stalker with his over-the-top (and high-key threatening) welcome of new Voice coach Camila Cabello.

Blake Shelton has developed a reputation for causing trouble for his competition on The Voice . His rivalry with Adam Levine outlasted the Maroon 5 frontman’s time on the show, as they bickered over concert ticket sales and non-invites to Shelton’s nuptials with Gwen Stefani . Without Levine, Shelton moved on, and fans loved the “God’s Country” singer’s feud with Kelly Clarkson . Now it looks like Shelton is on the prowl for his next victim in The Voice ’s new trailer. Check it out:

The video shows first-year coach Camila Cabello greeted on set by a huge display of balloons, flowers, and gifts (that “Hope You’re ‘Havana’ Great Season” organizer is going on my wish list). There was also a "threatening" note, however, that read, “You are going 2 lose so bad! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!” as Blake Shelton appears to brandish the world’s largest pair of scissors in the background. John Legend then reveals his own note: “You should never have come back.”

Carson Daly took the hero’s role in the trailer, arriving with a cut-up edition of Heart Throb magazine, asking Blake Shelton to, “Please stop crafting in my dressing room?”

Sure, we all expect the OG coach to be up to his old tricks, but what’s more interesting was Gwen Stefani’s apparent complicitness in her husband’s stalking. Did you notice? For one, she did not receive a threatening note cut from letters of Heart Throb magazine, and I’m not buying the feigned innocence of not knowing who would do such a thing. Blake Shelton may say his wife isn’t very competitive , but I’d keep my eye on this duo if I were Camila Cabello or John Legend.

Of course, it's all in good fun, and it should be entertaining to have the now-married couple both on Season 22. Gwen Stefani said it’s surreal to be back on The Voice now that she and Blake Shelton are married. The “Happy Anywhere” singers just celebrated their first wedding anniversary after meeting on the show in 2014, with fans getting a front-row seat to the development of their relationship during the five previous seasons that the No Doubt singer was on.

At least if Blake Shelton did form some kind of alliance with his wife during the competition, John Legend and Camila Cabello could gang up on the couple. The two worked well together in Season 21, as the “Bam Bam” singer served as his Battle Round mentor. It’s been a long wait, but The Voice Season 22 premiere is finally in sight . The competition will start at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 19, on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming up.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.